“SRX is personal” - Fans react to Ken Schrader and Paul Tracey’s collision at Motor Mile Speedway

The Camping World SRX Racing Series, also popularly known as the Super Racing Experience's, visit to Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski, Virginia had its fair share of drama on the 0.416-mile-long racetrack.

The third event of the 2023 season took place on the premises of the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch taking a trip to victory lane after the race.

In a pack of 12 drivers that jostled for position in the late model race, the 100-lap-long event also saw two cars come together. Part-time ARCA Menards Series driver Ken Shrader was seen being pushed into the outside wall of the track as he came together with the #3 car driven by Paul Tracey.

The former NTT IndyCar Series driver and NBC Sports commentator was seen pushing Schrader into the wall on turn 2 of the short track, which sent the former spinning. Tracey's car was heavily damaged in the incident, while Schrader also suffered significant damage.

In a typical fashion, SRX Racing fans took to Twitter to react to the duo coming together on the track. Here are some of the best reactions:

"SRX is personal"

"You done goofed up if you made Ken Schrader angry."

"As usual PT is causing problems in the SRX series. He drove Newgarden into the wall like he wasn’t even there. That is a bonehead racing move from Paul Tracy. King Schrader comments were justified in my opinion."

"PT really said "I got hooked" lmao what a joke"

"Instead of Chastained it is now know as PaulTracied."

"Paul was doing his best hamlin impression on this one."

Ken Schrader reacts to a crash with Paul Tracy during the SRX Racing event at Motor Mile Speedway

Part-time ARCA Menards Series and dirt track race Ken Schrader is usually known as a calm and collected individual on and off the track. However, last Thursday's late model racing event at Pulaski County Motorsports Park made the veteran stock car racer angry.

Coming together with 54-year-old former NTT IndyCar Series driver and NBC Sports commentator Paul Tracy, Schrader was left fuming with an early exit from the 100-lap-long event.

He was seen frustrated in a post-race interview as the SRX Racing circus packed up. Ken Schrader said:

"(Paul) Tracey took out three or four of us that's all. Normal, just regular day."

The next SRX Racing event goes live from the Berlin Raceway on August 3. 2023.