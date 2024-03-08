Stewart-Haas Racing's transporter involved in highway accident while heading towards North Carolina HQ

Stewart-Haas Racing did not kick off the NASCAR weekend at Phoenix in ideal fashion with Tony Stewart's Cup Series team's transporter encountering a mishap on Friday, March 8.

According to a video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), the North Carolina-based racing outfit's transporter met with an accident on an undisclosed highway while on the way to the team's headquarters in Kannapolis.

The incident was further elaborated by an official release by Stewart-Haas Racing as reported by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. One of the organization's transporters, or haulers was seen pulled over on the shoulder of a highway when a car sideswiped the same.

The incident was cleared before an official release from the team was announced to the public, with the drivers reportedly headed back to base after repairs to the hauler and the accident being cleared up.

"SHR: On the way back to the shop, a Stewart-Haas transporter pulled off the highway and onto the shoulder. While stopped, a car side-swiped the transporter. The accident has since been cleaned up, the transporter has been repaired, and our drivers are back on the road to NC."

NASCAR is headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend with Stewart-Haas Racing expected to compete during Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at the Arizona track.

With the well-being of Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece confirmed by the team, we can expect SHR to go out in full force during the second race of the sport's West Coast swing of the country.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Noah Gragson previews upcoming NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway

Coming on the back of a solid start to the 2024 season in the highest echelon of the sport with a Top-10 finish during his hometown race last weekend, Noah Gragson seems to be hopeful heading into race day this Sunday.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver elaborated on the expected challenges the #10 team might face at Phoenix Raceway this weekend, saying (via a video uploaded on X by his team):

"There's no quit in this team. It's great momentum to come off of another top 10 (in Las Vegas) and we'll see how Phoenix goes. There might be some challenges with the new aero package but we're going to keep on learning."

The Shriners Children's 500 goes live this Sunday, March 10, at 3:30 pm ET.