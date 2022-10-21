"That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career" - Joey Logano blasts Bubba Wallace Jr. for Las Vegas incident

Winner of last Sunday's 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano was somewhat left out of the headlines despite his dominant performance in Sin City. The Team Penske driver, whose #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang was deemed one of the fastest cars on the 1.5-mile-long track on the day, managed to solidify his championship hopes this season after sealing his spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Championship 4 round involves the best drivers from the whole field who will have the opportunity to win this year's ultimate prize at Pheonix Raceway in November. Joey Logano's win, however, was not as much of a talking point as the incident that took place between Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson during the second stage of South Point 400.

In typical fashion, the 32-year-old driver did not hold back when asked to speak about Wallace Jr.'s actions on the track. Appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after visiting Victory Lane in Las Vegas, Logano elaborated on the grave consequences that could have resulted from Wallace Jr. spinning Kyle Larson on the front straightaway of the oval track, while touching on the Next Gen car's safety issues, and said:

“I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life. That is the worst spot to get right-rear hooked into a corner. The dogleg is pretty sharp, and when you come in and hit the angle that he hit.”

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR "That could've been the end of Kyle Larson's career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life."



The aftermath of the incident saw Bubba Wallace Jr. being suspended from NASCAR's next Round of 8 race at Miami-Homestead Speedway, a penalty that has been argued over multiple times.

Joey Logano speaks his mind about on-track retaliation

Joey Logano, just like every other driver in the sport, has been on the receiving side as well as the giving end of retaliation in NASCAR. The 2018 Cup Series champion, however, seems to have drawn a fine line between retaliation and blatant disregard for safety. The 32-year-old elaborated on how he thinks fighting a driver after getting out of the car is better than spinning someone out anyways and said:

“I don’t like using cars for a weapon. If you’re that mad just get out and fight him. But do I think just straight up blasting them into the wall is OK? No. Because the consequences are way bigger than just a race and you’ll live with regret the rest of your life. If you seriously injured somebody in retaliation for something that wasn’t huge, I don’t think you can live with yourself after that.”

Watch Joey Logano take on Miami-Homestead Speedway next weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400.

