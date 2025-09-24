“That was intentional”: Kevin Harvick sets the record straight on Denny Hamlin- Ty Gibbs drama

Kevin Harvick has weighed in on the Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs Clash. The Cup Series veteran went over the footage of the incident and called it an intentional move by Hamlin.Joe Gibbs Racing has been on damage control ever since the New Hampshire race. Hamlin essentially took out Gibbs when he laid a bumper to the No.54 Toyota.The incident has divided fans and drivers alike, with some claiming that Hamlin was in the clear, while many took the side of Gibbs. Hamlin himself commented on the matter and argued that a non-playoff driver should always give way to his title-chasing teammate.On the latest episode of the 'Happy Hour' podcast, Harvick broke down the incident and said,&quot;The 11 as you can see him go up from the hash mark right there straight into the back of the 54, that was intentional right. There's no hiding that that wasn't intentional. They raced hard like this. They raced hard like this with the roles reversed earlier in the race with the 54 trying to trying to trying to pass the 11, you could have wiped out all three of them right there.&quot;&quot;I think that when he made that decision, it could be the moment that derails Denny Hamlin's championship chase for 2025,&quot; he added.Harvick also said that JGR should be 'really careful' on responding to the controversy, for it may 'blow the organisation up' if they turn it into a bigger fight. Joe Gibbs, on his part, didn't point fingers on anyone.Bubba Wallace's spotter backs Denny HamlinDenny Hamlin has found a supporter in Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft. On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, Kraft reflected on the incident and pointed to Gibbs' off-track persona.“From what I understand, it was fairly warranted. You heard Denny get critical of Ty and people not wanting to talk to him. I don't know him off the racetrack much but like, it just strikes me as a guy that's not having fun all year,” he said.Kraft also noted that Gibbs going winless this year probably 'weighs heavily on him'. On the same episode, Tyler Reddick joined the discussion and agreed with Kraft's view. He broke down how tough it is to win a race in the Cup Series.When the incident happened, however, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs were battling for eleventh on the running order. Their teammate Christopher Bell was also held up right behind them. Notably, the back and forth between the two drivers lasted for more than ten laps.Nonetheless, Gibbs bore the brunt of the scrap, as he slammed into the outside walls and suffered a broken toe link. He was one among the three drivers retiring from the 301-lap event.