"That was a L move" - Fans blast NASCAR for extending tire contract with Goodyear

Akron, Ohio-based tire manufacturer Goodyear and NASCAR recently announced the renewal of a long-term contract between the two parties. Goodyear has been the official exclusive tire of the stock car racing series for the last 25 years, with the history between the two organizations dating back to 1954.

With the introduction of the Next Gen cars this year, Goodyear has been under immense pressure from the sport, teams, drivers, and fans themselves for the numerous tire failures seen throughout 2022. The seventh generation of stock cars introduced an 18-inch wheel and tire combination to the sport, along with various other changes to the construction of the race car. The Goodyear tires that adorn these 18-inch wheels have been known to fail and experience premature wear during races, which has been a point of concern for the sport.

Goodyear @goodyear Through the years, Goodyear and NASCAR have enjoyed a shared history. We're proud to announce that through a new multi-year agreement as the Official Tire of NASCAR, we will continue to build upon that history. Now, on to the 2023 season!

The sport announced that the relationship is, however, bound to continue with a multi-year contract extension with the official announcement coming on Thursday. Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO, and president at Goodyear, spoke about the renewed alliance and said:

“From our manufacturing plants to offices around the world, racing is ingrained in our culture, and the importance of our relationship with NASCAR is reflected in the quality, performance and engineering we put into every Goodyear Eagle race tire.”

The contract extension also includes Goodyear's sponsorship of the race at Darlington Raceway, which also plays host to the throwback weekend.

Fans react to NASCAR's contract extension with tire manufacturer Goodyear

When news broke about the renewed alliance between the sport's longtime tire supplier Goodyear and the governing body, social media erupted with various takes on the news. While some fans appreciated the history of the two organizations together, others cited existing issues.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"That was a L move for NASCAR to sign an extension with Goodyear. Their tires was an issue this year and yet we stuck with possibly the same issue again for next year."

Ian ✌🏾 @GRoddy3x @bobpockrass That was a L move for NASCAR to sign an extension with Goodyear. Their tires was an issue this year and yet we stuck with possibly the same issue again for next year

"I mean but Goodyear probably knows why the tires sucked and already is working on them when other manufacturers would have to try and develop a whole new tire instead of slightly modifying one"

Bobjonerus @Bobjonerus @GRoddy3x @bobpockrass I mean but Goodyear probably knows why the tires sucked and already is working on them when other manufacturers would have to try and develop a whole new tire instead of slightly modifying one

"To be fair there was no other tire manufacturer wanting to go in to NASCAR. It's not like they could've asked someone like Firestone or Michelin when they didn't even consider entering."

Theel @Theel48 @bobpockrass To be fair there was no other tire manufacturer wanting to go in to NASCAR. It's not like they could've asked someone like Firestone or Michelin when they didn't even consider entering.

"$$$ Talks, because we know the tires are no good."

GuhleW @GuhleSzn @bobpockrass $$$ Talks, because we know the tires are no good.

"common nascar L"

The 2023 Cup Series season is all set to go live on February 19th, 2023, from the Daytona International Speedway.

