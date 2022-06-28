"That was a long way to get there" - Austin Cindric claims 'getting the lucky dog' helped him finish P7 at Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Austin Cindric's seventh-place finish at last weekend's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway meant all three Team Penske cars finished in the top-10 in Lebanon, Tennessee. The weekend at the 1.33-mile-long concrete oval proved to be a good track for the whole team despite its drivers and crew members having to fight for positions throughout the race.

The #2 Duracell/Menards Ford Mustang driven by Cindric was down a lap from the leaders when the race was stopped due to rain. The resulting delay reset the field and allowed Cindric to fight in the top-10, where he eventually managed to finish. The Columbus, Ohio native elaborated on what the race was like for him and said:

“I’ll take it, I guess. That was a long way to get there for sure. Obviously, getting the lucky dog halfway through the third stage and getting our Duracell/Menards Ford Mustang into the top five. I got passed by a few guys on tires there at the end, but obviously had speed in the car.”

The 23-year-old driver also touched upon how track position was key at the Nashville Superspeedway, along with a great team strategy towards the end of the race, and said:

“We just needed the track position. Jeremy made a great call to run long and we got probably 10 spots out of that and probably got about six or eight more on the restart there and was able to have a representative day.”

Strategy seemed to be Team Penske's strong point last weekend as all three drivers were vocal on how the 400-mile-long race was grueling and required a patient, level head to make it to the end.

Austin Cindric's thoughts on the Chicago Street Course's probability of replacing Road America on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric recently spoke about the Chicago Street Course, an upcoming track that could be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series' roster next year.

Chicago is a major contender with a street course rumored to debut next year that would replace one of the traditional road courses, possibly Road America, that the sport visits. Cindric recently made his thoughts clear on what he thinks of the change and said:

“Road America is on the top of the list for any track I pick in the entire country. I think it’s a conflict of my own interests because I feel like a street course is an awesome combination of bringing the party to the people. But I don’t think that should replace the best road course we have on the schedule.”

Watch the full interview below:

Catch Team Penske drivers Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney battling for position next week in the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America.

