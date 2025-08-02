"That made me stop after two beers": Michael Jordan’s NASCAR star Bubba Wallace explains why he cut short his breakthrough Indy win party 

After securing the biggest win of his NASCAR Cup Series career at the Brickyard 400, Bubba Wallace opted for a low-key celebration, by his own admission. Speaking in the pre-race conference at Iowa Speedway, the 23XI Racing driver described his victory night that ended after just two beers.

The reason? Not team orders, not media obligations, just parenthood:

"I did not go hard after the win. Getting older and realizing hangovers suck and also having a kid that doesn't care if you're hung over. That made me stop after two beers and I just enjoyed the time," Wallace said via Cup Scene. (1:00 onwards)

Bubba Wallace had just won at one of NASCAR's most historic venues. He started on the front row and ran in the top five throughout the afternoon. Wallace's race-winning move came on Lap 142, when Ryan Blaney pitted, and he inherited the lead during a green flag cycle. He took a five-second advantage over Kyle Larson before weather delays and late-race cautions pushed the event into overtime.

Bubba Wallace (23) crosses the finish line in the Brickyard 400. Source: Imagn

Wallace eventually held off Larson for his first win of the season by 0.222 seconds. After kissing the bricks in the traditional Indianapolis fashion, Wallace stuck around for more than two hours of media duties and photo ops before heading out and finally raising a glass to the moment.

For much of the regular season, Wallace hovered around the playoff cutline, under pressure to convert speed into points. The Brickyard victory changed everything, punching his postseason ticket with four races to spare. And for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, it marked their first crown jewel triumph - an accomplishment not lost on Wallace.

"I had the team over. Everybody got to celebrate together and it was a fun night. And the celebration continued on. Obviously, you go to the shop and see everybody there. Just really, really cool to get the Brickyard 400, their first crown jewel. Celebrated Tuesday with the team, all while working. Work never stops. But then just got to relax with the family the rest of the week," he added. (1:17 onwards)

For Bubba Wallace, that balance is part of what makes this moment different. It called for celebration, but it also meant looking ahead.

"I think we are a multiple-win team": Bubba Wallace sets new targets after Indy breakthrough

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) before the Daytona. Source: Imagn

The Brickyard win wasn't a surprise to those inside the No. 23 camp. Bubba Wallace has been fast all year with 143 stage points, and it was just a matter of when, not if, the performance would translate into a result. Now, with a playoff spot secured and four regular-season races left, the focus shifts to building momentum.

Wallace heads to the Iowa Corn 350 with fresh belief and a sharp edge. Last year's inaugural Cup race at Iowa saw him finish 16th. But expectations are higher now.

"It takes a win to make us feel comfortable, and that’s what we want to do. We had a goal set at the beginning of the year to get a win and lock ourselves in the playoffs, and we’ve done that. I don’t want to say we’re betting on house money now, because I’m not settled and I’m not fine with one win. I think we are a multiple win team, and it takes a lot of work, and it starts right now.”

For a team that's been building year over year, that ambition isn't misplaced. The No. 23 Toyota has shown top-10 speed on multiple configurations this season. And with Iowa, Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona still to go, Wallace sees opportunities on the table. He will start 15th in one of the best paint schemes at Iowa.

