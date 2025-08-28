"That was mind blowing to me": Ryan Blaney looks back on racing with his NASCAR heroes

Ryan Blaney recently spoke about driving with his NASCAR heroes in the initial years of his Cup career. Blaney, a Cup champion in 2023, began his career in the sport's highest tier back in 2014 when he ran at Kansas.

Ad

Following that, he made a handful of appearances for Wood Brothers in 2015, a season after which he became a full-timer for the #21 team. He went on to win 15 Cup races, including two this season.

Recently, in a media availability session, Ryan Blaney spoke about his first two seasons and the drivers he got to race against.

"When I first came in, I ran a couple races, '14, half a year, and '15. And '15 was cool because I got to race a lot. I ran like 18 races. I got to race around Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick. I guess the guys that I only got to race around like I think was '15 was Jeff and Tony's last year full time ... Jeff was '16. I think like only guys I got to run around for like a year and a half like Jimmie, Tony and Jeff, that was mind-blowing to me because I loved Jeff Gordon growing up. I love Tony. Those guys, it was really special to get out there and run with those guys," he described. [4:15]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ryan Blaney further recalled his comments on Kevin Harvick's show after his win at Daytona. He had talked about how he's going to be a father this year, as Harvick pointed out he's now becoming the old guard in the sport.

Recalling that conversation in the context of his career, the Penske driver said that it's a 'weird out of body' experience. He remembered being a kid and holding his father's hand at driver intros and talking to Kevin Harvick. Then he grew up and became a driver himself, walking alongside Harvick, talking to his son Keelan. Now, Keelan Harvick is growing into a driver in his own right and 'kicking butt', and Blaney claimed he finds it funny how all of this turns.

Ad

Ryan Blaney comments on balancing his NASCAR and family duties

During his conversation with Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, Ryan Blaney was asked how he's going to balance becoming a father and his own playoff season. Blaney, who got married to his longtime partner Gianna Tulio last year, is all set to become a father to a boy later this year.

Ad

Speaking about that and his pursuit of a second Cup championship simultaneously, Blaney said it's a new thing he'll have to balance, which would be 'a back and forth'. But despite that, he claimed he wouldn't want to take away from either one of his duties.

"I try to put 100% effort at either at both racing and getting ready for our child and what we have to do, and just making sure that everything is as best that we can get it," he described.

Ryan Blaney further added that his priority would be to make sure his wife Gianna is feeling good and comfortable and that everything's prepared for when the time comes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.