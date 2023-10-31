“That number one pit stall paid off”: Kyle Larson emphasizes on qualifying performance ahead of championship finale in Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is all ready to fight for his second NASCAR Cup Series championship this week at Phoenix Raceway.

The #5 Chevrolet driver entering the season finale race will have a lot of confidence as he had a good run in the Round of 8 including a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a P6 finish at last week’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Speaking to the media at Homestead weekend, Kyle Larson reflected on his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship and emphasized more on qualifying ahead of the season finale at Phoenix.

He said that he won the championship on the strength of his final pit stop in which his #5 Hendrick Motorsports team did a really good job servicing his car and sent him off pit road first.

“We started the weekend off by getting the pole. That was huge to get the number one pit stall. And then in the race, at different points, we had a good car. And then in other points, we weren't. I felt like at certain points of the race, all four of us had the best car. Not that we had the best car at the end of the race, but our pit crew did a really good job and that number one pit stall paid off. So yeah, going back, obviously I know how important that pit stall is, so you put a big emphasis on qualifying,” Larson said as quoted by speedwaydigest.com.

Kyle Larson made his final four spot with the help of four wins (including two playoff wins), 14 top-5s, and 17 top 10s. He would like to repeat his 2021 heroics to clinch his second Cup Series title on November 5 at Phoenix.

“We had a weekend similar to 2021 earlier this year” – Kyle Larson on spring Phoenix race

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver had a dominant performance at Phoenix spring race earlier this year, where he led for an impressive 201 of 317 laps, starting from pole, and finished in fourth place.

Speaking on Phoenix’s first trip race, Larsons said:

“We had a weekend similar to 2021 earlier this year in the spring-getting the pole and then just didn't execute the last restart right. Looking at those sort of little mistakes that we had in the spring, and then also just try to execute like we did in 2021, I think is where my mind is at on what we need to do to win the championship. And two, you need a fast car, which I know we will and we'll have a good weekend.”

Catch Kyle Larson next at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.