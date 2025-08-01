"That ripped my heart out": Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes feelings clear on Amy's bold dating advice

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, shared a lighthearted moment on the latest episode of their podcast, Bless your Hardt. The two were answering a fan question on how to initiate a breakup when Amy's solution left the Cup Series veteran comically heartbroken.

Ad

The couple initially got off to a strong start by advising the fan to avoid ghosting their date. They both asked the fan to be honest about their intentions and give closure to their partner.

Earnhardt stressed that sometimes the right thing to do would be the hardest as well, and Amy retorted with an unexpected suggestion.

"Even if it's just a text message. You can send that and just be done with it. Send it and block him. Like at least you said something....At least it's better than being ghosted with no answers," she said. [57:32 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Earnhardt joked about her solution to block the other person, saying,

"Breaks my heart. That ripped my heart out."

"Your heart's already broken, I think," Amy said in defence.

"I know but you like ripped it out and then you stomped on it. You didn't have to block me. I wasn't going to harass you," Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied.

Ad

Ad

Earnhardt also said that one need not block their ex unless they receive any harassment, but Amy was having none of that. She stood firm on her stance and insisted it's better to completely move on.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have been together since 2009. The pair got engaged in 2015 and eventually got hitched on December 31st, 2016. They're proud parents to two daughters, Isla Rose, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine, born in 2020.

Ad

Amy Earnhardt shares Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction to surprise pregnancy

In a recent episode of Bless your Hardt, Amy Earnhardt recalled Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction to the pregnancy news of their firstborn, Isla. She detailed how the two were 'amateurly trying' to conceive before she could secretly take a pregnancy test and surprise him with the revelation.

"I got a onesie, and I took another test just to make sure for sure, and I put them in a little bag for him. So he had this little gift to open, and it took him a minute to figure it out. Like he just sat there and looked at it in disbelief, basically. And then he cried. And so like the end of the video is him crying into the onesie. It’s really cute." she said. [40:11 onwards]

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy recalls first pregnancy reveal. Source: @Youtube/BlessyourHardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on the same and called it an 'emotional pop' that's akin to hearing 'great news' from your loved ones.

He recently experienced an adorable moment with his daughter when he won his first race as crew chief at Pocono Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.