"He just sat there and looked at it like in disbelief": Amy Earnhardt recalls Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction to surprise pregnancy reveal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy make one of the most popular couples in NASCAR, and the two keep fan interactions alive via their weekly podcast on the 'Bless Your Hardt' YouTube channel.In a recent episode of Bless Your Hardt, the JR Motorsports co-owner and Amy answered a fan's question about how Dale Jr. reacted to the news of his wife's pregnancy the first time.Amy Earnhardt mentioned that when she got pregnant with her firstborn, Isla, they were 'amateurly trying' to conceive at the time, after multiple years of trying not to get pregnant. Amy recalled that she took the pregnancy test by herself and was excited to have a baby because they were at that point in their lives.&quot;And then I got a onesie, and I took another test just to make sure for sure, and I put them in a little bag for him. So he had this little gift to open, and it took him a minute to figure it out. Like he just sat there and looked at it in disbelief, basically. And then he cried. And so like the end of the video is him crying into the onesie. It’s really cute.&quot; Amy Earnhardt said (40:11 onwards)Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on the same, comparing it to a &quot;very serious situation&quot; like someone going through an illness and learning that they'll be fine. Dubbing it an &quot;emotional pop&quot;, the JRM co-owner said:&quot;You can’t really comprehend what being a parent is like in that moment, or what your future is going to be like with a child in your home and in your life. But just the news, in the instant—that moment—it’s that same sort of emotional pop or height that you get from hearing some really, really great news about somebody you love.&quot; (41:05 onwards)Married in December 2016, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Amy share two daughters: Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy pick trustworthy babysitters for their kids from the NASCAR arenaOn one of the recent episodes of Bless Your Hardt dated July 18, 2025, a fan asked Dale Jr and Amy, &quot;Which NASCAR driver, current or past, would you let babysit the girls?&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. was quick to take Ryan Blaney's name, agreeing that it would be good training for the Team Penske driver, given that his wife Gianna is expecting at the moment. On the other hand, Amy Earnhardt named one of the most iconic female IndyCar racers, Danica Patrick.Amy mentioned:&quot;Danica would probably teach him something cool, but I can't teach him. She's always doing gymnastics and stuff like that, too. She does her yoga, and the girls are probably hanging out with her.&quot;Seconding Dale Jr.'s opinion, Amy mentioned that Ryan Blaney would make a good babysitter since he's &quot;calm, cool, and collected and responsible.&quot; She also named Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron as a trustworthy babysitter for their daughters, stating, &quot;he's like a kid at heart.&quot;In other news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. collaborated with country musician Luke Combs and NASCAR legend Richard Petty to star in the music video of Back in the Saddle, promoting NASCAR through the same.