“That’s incredible”: Fans react as Kevin Harvick makes major announcement involving his family

Former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick received mixed emotions over his daughter Piper getting her first seat pour. While some are excited over the announcement, others are worried, particularly for Harvick's wife, DeLana.

Harvick, who last drove in NASCAR in 2023 with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, shares two children, Keelan Paul and Piper Grace, with his wife. He already raced against Keelan in the CARS Tour, while his daughter looks to follow suit.

In an X post, the 49-year-old shared a few moments from Piper getting a seat pour, a process that customizes seat inserts to hold drivers firmly while racing.

“Looks like we’ve got another racer in the family! Piper got her first seat pour today with big bro @KeelanHarvick supervising!” Harvick wrote.

Fans supported the Harvick family, especially for the 60-time Cup race winner's seven-year-old daughter. One NASCAR fan was surprised by the news, but thought the moment was incredible.

“No way. That’s incredible!” the fan wrote.

“Congratulations, Piper,” another fan commented.

“I always wondered how that was done! Go Piper!” an X user said.

Meanwhile, some fans mentioned DeLana Harvick, who married Kevin Harvick in 2001, playfully teasing her about her daughter's endeavor.

“I bet @DeLanaHarvick cannot contain her joy,” one fan stated.

“Someone please check on @DeLanaHarvick 🤣 🤣. Congrats Piper!!” an X user wrote.

“@DeLanaHarvick… that’s not a club set ⛳️ 😅,” another fan shared.

As Piper Harvick gears up for a new venture, Kevin Harvick continues to champion stock car racing through Fox Sports. He currently hosts the Happy Hour podcast alongside Mamba Smith and Kaitlyn Vincie.

“It was really cool”: Kevin Harvick's son Keelan on racing against him for the win at Kern Raceway

Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan, shared his thoughts on racing against his father at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. The 12-year-old thought it was a cool experience, especially with a lot of fans in attendance, including his whole family.

In an episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Keelan Harvick said [0:05]:

“It was really cool just 'cause there were a lot of fans, and it was just really cool to race against my dad and have everybody there.”

When Kevin Harvick asked Keelan to recall the lesson he had taught him about finishing in first place, his son replied [2:23]:

“You must first finish.”

Expand Tweet

The father and son faced each other in the CARS Tour's Mission Bank 250 at Kern Raceway two weeks ago. The 150-lap Pro Late Models event was split into two stages, with each stage holding 75 laps.

Kevin Harvick beat his son in the first stage after they crossed the line in a 1-2 finishing order. The younger Harvick bounced back in the second stage with a win from pole position, with the former NASCAR driver only managing a 13th-place finish following a late multi-car wreck.

The CARS Tour is a stock car racing series with two classes, the Late Model Stock and the second-tier Pro Late Model. Harvick co-owns the series along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks.

