“That's nothing”: Daniel Suarez tells Dale Jr. about his family struggles in comparison to pressure of playoffs and other events

Daniel Suarez was talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he spoke candidly about the pressure of the NASCAR playoff and things his family has faced. He discussed moving to the United States to race for a living, his difficulties, and how it compared to the pressure of racing and going to the playoffs.

Daniel Suarez is a pioneering Mexican driver who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing, driving the #99. In 2022, he made history as the first driver born in Mexico to win a Cup Series Race, earning a victory at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez got his start as a driver in the NASCAR Mexico Series, where he was able to hone his craft. Later, he made the move to the United States, after which he quickly advanced through the ranks and won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016.

Daniel Suarez recounted the experience of learning English as one of the most challenging things he has ever done, saying that his future depended on his success. He also explained how his father sold his business and mortgaged their home to pursue his dream. He downplayed the pressure of playoffs and racing and added (via Dale Jr. Download):

"A lot of people talk about pressure, the playoffs and winning a race and contract here. I'm like, guys, that's nothing. In comparison to what I had to go through, that's nothing. I always tell people, you put me against a wall and I'm going to come at you swinging. I feel comfortable in that situation. There is thousands of people that come to this amazing country exactly the way I came, just looking for an opportunity."

"I started to realize that I was being an example, not just to future racing drivers, but to people coming to the country. I tell you, Dale, let's go climb that mountain tomorrow. You may tell me, man, you're crazy, man, but sometimes if you break that mountain in pieces, maybe in two weeks we can climb the entire thing," continued Suarez.

Daniel Suarez’s 2025 campaign has been marked by flashes of speed but a pattern of inconsistency and misfortune. After 17 races in the season, Suarez sits 25th in the championship standings with 179 points, with a win still alluding the Mexican. Suarez’s standout performance this year was a runner-up result at Las Vegas, narrowly missing out on victory in a late-race duel. He has one top-five and three top-ten finishes so far.

Daniel Suarez reflects on the lucky side of his NASCAR career at Trackouse amid future uncertainty

Daniel Suarez faces an uncertain future as his contract with Trackhouse Racing expires at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving him a free agent for 2026. Despite the lack of clarity about his next steps, Suarez remains optimistic and feels he is performing at his best both on and off the track. He recently reflected on his growth, saying he has never felt more complete as a driver and is stronger in marketing and sponsorship relationships, particularly in Mexico.

"I feel that on track I feel like I'm probably as good as I've ever been. Outside the racetrack with sponsors in Mexico, things like that, marketing-wise, I feel like I'm probably twice as strong as a couple years ago,” he said (via Harvick Happy Hour).

Daniel Suarez also highlighted his recent Xfinity Series win at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, where he came from 39th to first in a backup car, as evidence of his resilience and unique position in the sport.

