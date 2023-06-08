“That's pretty damn impressive” - Brad Keselowski’s insane memory sweeps NASCAR fans off their feet on social media

NASCAR Cup Series veteran and an owner-operator in the sport currently, Brad Keselowski is one driver who is known for his on-track ability as much as his off-track personality in the sport. The 2012 Cup Series champion not just drive in the highest echelon of stock car racing, but is also the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, the team which he drives for.

During one of the production days at the Concord, the North Carolina-based racing outfit, Keselowski was seen exercising his memory as he was asked about past winners in the sport. Going back as far as 2010, Brad Keselowski was able to name the winning driver at a track during the particular season as more questions were thrown at him.

With his impressive memory impressing the fans, Twitter reacted in appropriate fashion to the video clip. Here are some fo the best reactions:

"That's pretty damn impressive. It's like listening to Jr's show and him spouting off the correct driver, number, and sponsor on cars adjacent to the car he's talking to the guest about."

Dinty Moore @CrYpTiK_Kaiser @RFKracing @keselowski That's pretty damn impressive. It's like listening to Jr's show and him spouting off the correct driver, number, and sponsor on cars adjacent to the car he's talking to the guest about. @RFKracing @keselowski That's pretty damn impressive. It's like listening to Jr's show and him spouting off the correct driver, number, and sponsor on cars adjacent to the car he's talking to the guest about.

"Brad is good with names, too. This is extremely impressive."

"I could literally sit through a one hour of episode of Brad doing these lol"

Hoss @zacbhill @RFKracing @keselowski I could literally sit through a one hour of episode of Brad doing these lol @RFKracing @keselowski I could literally sit through a one hour of episode of Brad doing these lol

"As soon as you said 2016 Watkins Glen I mumbled “should have been Brad” then he echoed it"

Michael Clapps @mdclapps @RFKracing @keselowski As soon as you said 2016 Watkins Glen I mumbled “should have been Brad” then he echoed it @RFKracing @keselowski As soon as you said 2016 Watkins Glen I mumbled “should have been Brad” then he echoed it

"This is what guys do when hanging out, for those that wonder."

"And I’m trying to remember last week’s race"

"The Vettel Of NASCAR."

"Her: “He’s probably thinking about other girls.” Me: “dang I should have won 2016 @WGI"

Brad Keselowski reflects on making his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start at WWT Raceway last weekend

RFK Racing co-owner and driver of the #6 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, Brad Keselowski, made his 500th start in the sport last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Enjoy Illinois 300 saw the Michigan native stutter during qualifying with engine issues. However, the 39-year-old veteran of the sport managed to qualify nonetheless and finished in P28 on Sunday.

Looking back at his journey in the sport, Keselowski tweeted:

"500 starts… That came quick! Thank you to all the people who’ve been involved with every chapter of my NASCAR career. And to the fans, I wouldn’t be here without you. I’m not done yet!"

Brad Keselowski @keselowski 🏼 500 starts… That came quick! Thank you to all the people who’ve been involved with every chapter of my NASCAR career. And to the fans, I wouldn’t be here without you. I’m not done yet! 500 starts… That came quick! Thank you to all the people who’ve been involved with every chapter of my NASCAR career. And to the fans, I wouldn’t be here without you. I’m not done yet! 👊🏼 https://t.co/qrJHBWSYEu

Watch Brad Keselowski try and tame the Sonoma Raceway this Sunday in his 501st appearance in a NASCAR Cup Series event.

Poll : 0 votes