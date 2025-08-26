"That's what triggers it": NASCAR Insider points to Kyle Larson's role in Bubba Wallace starting the big one

Bubba Wallace seemingly triggered the big one at Daytona on Saturday night. The wreck ended up collecting 12 cars, including some prominent playoff hopeful names like Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While at first it seemed like Bubba Wallace slid down the track, nudged Joey Logano, and collected Busch, which triggered the whole thing, there's also the aspect of Kyle Larson.

This is because the Hendrick Motorsports driver was right on the rear bumper of Bubba Wallace before Wallace slid down. The 23XI Racing driver also acknowledged this in his post-race interview. However, his boss, Denny Hamlin, later absolved Larson of any wrongdoing on Actions Detrimental.

More recently, in an episode of Door Bumper Clear, Jeff Gluck shared his opinion of what triggered the big one.

"I don't know that you're wrecking without the Kyle Larson contact because when I went back and saw Larson's incar, he bumps you guys a little bit. That's the wiggle and you were so close to the #22, you wiggle enough into him. And that's what triggers it," Gluck said. [22:20]

The Teardown co-host claimed that so many of the wrecks at superspeedways could be written off as racing incidents. But there still remains a question of what exactly triggered the wreck. Gluck said that, unlike on an intermediate track, where 'somebody does some bonehead thing' and a finger can be pointed more easily, at superspeedways, it's more about circumstances gone wrong.

"It's a copout to say on all these that ah it's just a racing deal because everybody wants to assign blame, but so many of them are a racing deal," he added.

Daytona's Big One involving Bubba Wallace happened at the most wreck-prone area of the track

During the Door Bumper Clear podcast, co-host Tommy Baldwin shared his opinion on the three spots where a driver simply cannot make contact at Daytona.

The first spot, which is also 'the worst' as per Baldwin, is the tri-oval. Baldwin spoke about the downforce of the cars being the lowest of any point on the track. The second spot he pointed to was the off of turn 4 because that's usually where drivers have the most wheel in the steering wheel 'trying to get off' due to factors like wind.

And the third spot Baldwin mentioned is 'obviously off of turn 2.'

"I think looking back at that, I think it started with the #12 coming up a little bit and I bet he got out of gas a little bit and slowed that pack down a little bit and they're coming and that's where your trouble started," Baldwin described. [21:20]

It's worth mentioning that the big one, which Bubba Wallace seemingly triggered, took place in the tri-oval area, which Baldwin claimed to be the worst.

