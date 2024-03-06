“That’s how we do the west coast swing”-Stewart-Haas Racing unravels their 6-car hauler from HQ to Phoenix

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has just shared some behind-the-scenes work of their strategic journey in preparation for the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

Their recently posted Instagram video informed the fans of the logistics of how they handled their West Coast Swing from last week's Las Vegas race to this week's Pheonix race.

SHR shared the account of their trip from their headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina to Phoenix, Arizona. The team has a 6-car hauler for the west coast swing and outlines the transfer of cars between races. They stated:

"This hauler will meet the 4 main haulers in Phoenix. They will hand off the Phoenix cars and bring the Las Vegas cars back to the shop in Kannapolis, NC. That's how we do the west coast swing."

The video explains what it takes for the hauler to function as a nerve center of the crew's operations, emphasizing the double carrying of both race and reserve cars for the weekend, writing:

"We send a swipe-out hauler, it will carry 6 cars total. 4 primary cars and 2 backup cars."

Stewart-Haas Racing also stressed the importance of the hauler in moving the needed items for the event weekend, proving its multifunctional capacities beyond car transportation.

"We will bring other things we need for the weekend such as crew firesuits, parts, drinks, etc," the team wrote.

Fans also get to see the No. 4 car of Josh Berry, the No. 10 car of Noah Gragson, the No. 14 car of Chase Briscoe, and the No. 41 car of Ryan Preece.

Stewart-Haas Racing's four cars will be on track for the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. MST, and the race will be available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR imposes penalties on Stewart-Haas Racing after Atlanta race

Significant penalties have been imposed on Stewart-Haas Racing by NASCAR after roof rail deflectors were confiscated from the No.10 and No.41 cars at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

SHR drivers Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson have both lost 35 driver and owner points. This punishment has had a dramatic impact on both drivers in the point standings after only the first two events of the season.

Expand Tweet

After the penalty, Ryan Preece is left with zero points, occupying the 36th position in the standings, and trails the playoff cut-line by 47 points. Noah Gragson sits at negative six points, falling to 43rd position in the standings. This puts Gragson 53 points off the playoff cut-line, leaving the Stewart-Haas Racing team with more pressure to perform in the next races.