"That sh*t is so boring": NASCAR fans slam Clash return to Bowman Gray in 2026

NASCAR has announced the Cup Series' return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2026 Clash. But it reopened a divisive debate among fans, just minutes after FOX reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the exhibition race's February 1 slot at the historic Winston-Salem quarter-mile oval.

This polarity wasn't new. The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray drew similar scrutiny despite being a sold-out event. Bob Pockrass wrote on X:

"The Clash will return to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2026. Exhibition race set for Feb. 1 on the quarter-mile track. @NASCARONFOX"

A vocal section of NASCAR fans took direct aim at the venue's tight confines, low-speed layout, and controversial optics, questioning the decision to return for a second straight year. One blunt post summed up the outrage.

"That sh*t is so boring," claimed a fan.

That sentiment echoed across social media, as many fans likened the race to a procession or a novelty act.

"Maybe after that they can have it in my back yard. What is the fascination with having this on the smallest possible track?" One fan argued.

"Boring 🥱 Snooze 💤. Id rather watch the pro bowl (and it sux)," wrote another.

"Fix up a respectable short track and run it there instead of this bozo filled circus," wrote yet another.

Some comments urged the NASCAR Cup Series to return to traditional or revamped short tracks like Charlotte.

"Stupid!! Get back to Charlotte."

On the flip side, a passionate core of fans still defended the decision.

"Great news 👏👏👏 Loved the race & coverage of @nascarclash 👊 Run it back @chaseelliott 🤩🏆🏁," one fan wrote.

"Back to the madhouse, 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray gonna be pure chaos on wheels 🏁🔥," wrote another.

"60mph top speed is amazing excitement. Plus, I love that train style racing. They bringing that Bowman Gray ringer back as well?," another fan wrote.

And yet, NASCAR is betting that nostalgia, a grassroots setting, and local flavor can offset the modern expectations of race fans used to high-speed spectacle.

Bowman Gray 2026: Clash returns to NASCAR's 'Madhouse' despite divided opinions

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin (11) and Chris Buescher (17) lead the Clash at Bowman Gray. Source: Imagn

While fan opinion remains split, NASCAR's plans for the 2026 Clash are now official. The historic Bowman Gray Stadium will again host the preseason exhibition race on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, kicking off the Cup Series calendar in Winston-Salem before the regular season opener - the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15.

The track, nicknamed 'The Madhouse', has hosted weekly NASCAR-sanctioned races since 1949 and was a mainstay on the Cup calendar until 1971.

"We wrote a new chapter in the storied history of motorsports at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash this year. As NASCAR's first weekly race track, we are proud to bring the 2026 Cook Out Clash back to the original home to grassroots racing. Thanks to the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University for their continued partnership at The Madhouse," said NASCAR's Regional managing director, Joey Dennewitz.

Chase Elliott won the 2025 edition that featured a 22-car field in a 200-lap main event, preceded by heat races and a Last Chance Qualifier. NASCAR has yet to announce if the same format will be used again in 2026.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot (9) after winning the 2025 Clash. Source: Imagn

The 2025 race was the first Cup Series appearance at the venue in more than 50 years. To modernize the track, NASCAR invested in SAFER barriers and a red MUSCO lighting system in the stadium for its pre-race ceremonies.

The decision to revive the Clash at Bowman Gray fits within NASCAR’s broader push to tap into its historical roots. But the track also comes with baggage from chaos-heavy racing to limited passing opportunities. Despite the spectacle and intimate crowd experience, many fans continue to ask if this format truly showcases modern NASCAR talent.

For now, however, the answer from Daytona Beach is clear. The Clash is staying put, and with it is the debate.

