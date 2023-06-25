“The caution 250”: NASCAR fans react to Xfinity race at Nashville Super Speedway

Stock car raicng action kicked off this weekend with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, followed up by the Xfinity Series' visit to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. The prequel to Sunday's Cup Series came in the form of the Tenessee Lottery 250, which treated fans to a myriad of yellow-flag periods, and an overtime restart finish.

While Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger managed to take a trip to victory lane in Music City after a chaotic race, the first and second stages of the 250-mile-long event saw numerous caution-flag periods. With 15 cars out of 38 being involved in incidents before Stage 2 came to an end, many in the fraternity got talking on the 'cautions breed cautions' topic once again.

Fans of the sport also had their fair share of reactions on social media. Here are some of the best ones:

"The caution 250."

Nigel Petropolis @NigelPetropolis @NASCAR _Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS I have to say these nascar “professionals “ are sure good at wrecking.! Haven’t watched for a couple of years and I guess I’ll wait a couple more. Can’t put my finger on what has changed but years ago I was a huge fan! Not any more @NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS I have to say these nascar “professionals “ are sure good at wrecking.! Haven’t watched for a couple of years and I guess I’ll wait a couple more. Can’t put my finger on what has changed but years ago I was a huge fan! Not any more

GS2379 @gspielman1 @NASCAR _Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS Well this race is stupid. But everyone can see it. Don’t need a fancy track to run demolition derby, just the infield. These guys are driving like drunks. Epic fail. 🤦 @NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS Well this race is stupid. But everyone can see it. Don’t need a fancy track to run demolition derby, just the infield. These guys are driving like drunks. Epic fail. 🤦

Fans react to NBC Sports' coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday

With the latter half of the year seeing NBC Sports take over coverage rights from FOX Sports, the Tennessee Lottery 250 saw the broadcasting giant showcase its prowess in full effect. Many fans reacted to the 250-mile-long event's coverage to have been of significantly higher production quality than that from FOX Sports.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"Theyre making the xfinity series feel like an F1 grand prix."

Bryce @superhamrick94 @RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC Okay, give that cameraman a huge raise. That move was top tier @RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC Okay, give that cameraman a huge raise. That move was top tier

Ryan @Shiggie02 @RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC What do you mean you don’t want Micheal Waltrip running down pit lane making bad jokes? @RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC What do you mean you don’t want Micheal Waltrip running down pit lane making bad jokes?

With Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger clinching victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series will bring the final crescendo of the racing weekend to fans at 7 pm ET on Sunday.

