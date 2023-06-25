Create

“The caution 250”: NASCAR fans react to Xfinity race at Nashville Super Speedway

By Rahul Ahluwalia
Modified Jun 25, 2023 16:15 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Cole Custer, driver of the #00 HAAS Automation Ford, Daniel Hemric, driver of the #11 Cirkul Chevrolet, and Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Huck's Market Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Stock car raicng action kicked off this weekend with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, followed up by the Xfinity Series' visit to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. The prequel to Sunday's Cup Series came in the form of the Tenessee Lottery 250, which treated fans to a myriad of yellow-flag periods, and an overtime restart finish.

While Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger managed to take a trip to victory lane in Music City after a chaotic race, the first and second stages of the 250-mile-long event saw numerous caution-flag periods. With 15 cars out of 38 being involved in incidents before Stage 2 came to an end, many in the fraternity got talking on the 'cautions breed cautions' topic once again.

The #TNLottery250 is underway from @NashvilleSuperS but we have trouble in Turn 1! https://t.co/FkpftHZqML

Fans of the sport also had their fair share of reactions on social media. Here are some of the best ones:

"The caution 250."
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NashvilleSuperS The caution 250
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NashvilleSuperS @EdSoundhead Is this you racing in Wreckfest?!
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NashvilleSuperS They roleplaying truck series...
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS I have to say these nascar “professionals “ are sure good at wrecking.! Haven’t watched for a couple of years and I guess I’ll wait a couple more. Can’t put my finger on what has changed but years ago I was a huge fan! Not any more
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS Well, either the xfinty drivers all suck or it's the shit race track caution, caution, caution, caution Wth.
@NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @NashvilleSuperS Well this race is stupid. But everyone can see it. Don’t need a fancy track to run demolition derby, just the infield. These guys are driving like drunks. Epic fail. 🤦

Fans react to NBC Sports' coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday

With the latter half of the year seeing NBC Sports take over coverage rights from FOX Sports, the Tennessee Lottery 250 saw the broadcasting giant showcase its prowess in full effect. Many fans reacted to the 250-mile-long event's coverage to have been of significantly higher production quality than that from FOX Sports.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"Theyre making the xfinity series feel like an F1 grand prix."
@RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC theyre making the xfinity series feel like an F1 grand prix
@RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC Okay, give that cameraman a huge raise. That move was top tier
@RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC What do you mean you don’t want Micheal Waltrip running down pit lane making bad jokes?
@RyanDeCostaNBC @NASCARonNBC Now THIS is a fucking grid walk.

With Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger clinching victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series will bring the final crescendo of the racing weekend to fans at 7 pm ET on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...