"The only change I would make is to not race on dirt" - Kyle Larson on what his inputs to NASCAR would be like

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is an experienced dirt track driver and is ready for the 2022 season's first dirt race. The race will begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the Food City Dirt Race, several drivers have expressed their opinions about Sunday's dirt race and Larson is one of them. The Hendrick Motorsports driver feels that Cup cars should not be on dirt tracks and this is the only change the 29-year-old wants to make.

While speaking with media before the Saturday’s qualifying race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he went ahead and stated:

“I don’t think it really matters I guess what I would think. Really, I am cool with a street course and stuff like that. I don’t know. I mean, I think everybody assumes my opinion would be to race dirt every weekend, but no I don’t think Cup cars should be on dirt. That’s the only change I would make is not race on dirt.”

Food City Dirt Race will mark the debut of Next Gen cars on the dirt track and this is going to be one of the most unique and challenging races of the season so far.

Kyle Larson speaks about NASCAR not removing windshields for Food City Dirt Race

Kyle Larson recently argued that there’s no point in racing on dirt if NASCAR is allowing windshields. In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson said:

“We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race. With moisture in the track and being able to produce a real dirt race. I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time, a little bit. And, not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.”

Drivers like Joey Logano and Aric Almirola also raised the same issues and believed it would be better if windshields were removed. Several drivers are raising their concerns because, with windshields, the track can’t be tacky as it would cover the windshields and block their view.

