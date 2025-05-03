"The men versus women": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy reveals his Las Vegas ordeal in following Denny Hamlin's footsteps

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy spoke about their casino experience during a recent trip to Las Vegas. The couple took the mics on Amy's podcast, Bless Your 'Hardt, as Dale Jr. first recalled trying to find the slot machine on which Denny Hamlin got lucky.

This prompted Amy to reveal a habit of her husband, because of which she shared a laugh at his expense.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed he and his wife went to Las Vegas for a commitment involving High Rock vodka, jointly owned by Amy and Dale Jr., and it was launched in February of 2022.

As Dale Jr. found himself in Vegas, he recalled texting Denny Hamlin about the slot machine on which he won a jackpot. Junior described:

"I text Denny about that slot machine that he hit, won all that money on. I was like what exactly was the specific name and he told me, he's like, 'Buffalo Stampede.' He's like, 'There's other Buffaloos. Don't be fooled.' You got to go to those stampede only. And I was like all right. So we walked all around. I walked all around the hotel."

Adding her side of the story, Amy Earnhardt highlighted one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s habits of "not wanting to ask for help." He preferred to find his way in the casino instead of looking for the slot machine. She mentioned that in her mind, Hamlin would've been in the high roller section instead of being at 'the petty slots,' based on which she started her search.

Amy got on the website and searched for exactly where the machine was in the casino. Junior added:

"We were kind of laughing at that. We're like, "This is just one of those things. the men versus women. The total difference."

Dale Jr. added that he did find the slot machine eventually, and while Denny Hamlin played with thousands of dollars, he only played with 'dollars.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy open to taking a different appraoch to vacations in 2025

During an episode of Bless Your 'Hardt from earlier this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy opened up on their vacation plans for 2025. The couple, who travelled to Europe and Mexico in 2024, wanted to take a different approach for this year.

Amy claimed that she's been trying to figure out how to get to Italy, where she has already been, but Dale Jr. hasn't. She then named Australia as a place where she wanted to take their kids to, but for that, they'd have to bit 'a little longer.' She further said:

"Greece? That would be fun. I like to go to all the pretty places that don't have dive bars."

But having said that, Amy admitted that she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have decided to completely halt any plans for a big trip because of their travel-heavy 2024.

This led Dale Jr. to add that in 2025, he'd prefer to simply work and 'be at home.'

