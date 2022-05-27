"The world we live in is a broken place" - Corey LaJoie reflects on parenthood with birth of second son

On Thursday, Corey LaJoie and his wife Kelly announced the birth of their second baby, Jenson Daniel. LaJoie revealed the news via social media by sharing a post. Both parents were overjoyed at the birth of their second son.

Earlier, a day before the birth of his child, Corey LaJoie spoke with the media about being a parent in these times. He went on to say that the challenge of raising a child positively impacts the community.

Lajoie said:

“I can go a lot of different ways with the answer, but I land on this, the world we live in is a broken place. This isn’t our intended home anyways, and when it comes to raising our kids to respect themself, respect their adults, to be able to think for themself, that’s what I’m excited for — the challenge of how to raise a child to positively impact the community.”

He continued by saying:

“Now, I’m still working on that. It comes from being intentional. It comes from being there with your kids and teaching them about the things that really matter truly in life. When you see the Uvalde stuff, I couldn’t imagine dropping my kid off to day care…”

LaJoie has a busy schedule both on and off the track as the 30-year-old also hosts a stacking Pennies podcast on NASCAR’s digital platform. He and his wife Kelly have an older son, Levi Ronnie, who was born in March 2020.

Corey LaJoie to run USO livery at Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motors Speedway

Corey LaJoie’s Spire Motorsports partnered with USO and Coca-Cola for the upcoming Sunday race to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Military. Lajoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet will run a special USO paint scheme livery this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Speaking about the partnership, LaJoie said:

“Representing the USO on Memorial Day weekend is a dream come true. The opportunity to partner with the USO and Coca-Cola allows us to really show the service members and their families a great time at the track while remembering the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”

Catch Corey LaJoie at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

