"There are 100 different things I would have done differently" - Chase Briscoe not thrilled despite P4 finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has been one of the many different winners NASCAR Cup Series has seen in 2022. Last Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway produced only the third driver to take victory more than once this year. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin managed to join the likes of Ross Chastain and William Byron by converting his pole position into a win at the North Carolina track.

Briscoe looked promising in the latter stages of the 600-mile race as he ran in front, battling for position with the likes of Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain with a handful of laps to go. The 27-year-old's efforts almost came undone when he tried to take the lead from Larson and spun with just two laps remaining.

The Stewart-Haas driver explained his experience from behind the wheel during his overtaking attempt and said:

“I drove in just as deep as I had been the whole race and I don’t know if he came off the wall because he’d been running so close on entry and as soon as I drove in there it just spun me out right away. I’m glad we were able to get back to fourth, but we definitely had a lot better race car than fourth.”

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Grew up watching the Coke 600 every Memorial Day weekend and dreamed of racing in it. Saw a crown jewel win dangling right in front of me. Was running 110% at the end and just went over the edge you have to drive these cars to be fast. What I’d do to run the last 30 laps again… Grew up watching the Coke 600 every Memorial Day weekend and dreamed of racing in it. Saw a crown jewel win dangling right in front of me. Was running 110% at the end and just went over the edge you have to drive these cars to be fast. What I’d do to run the last 30 laps again…

Another late caution and an overtime restart allowed the No.14 Ford Mustang driver to ultimately rise back up to P4 in the finishing order. The Mitchell, Indiana native was relieved to salvage good points after making a costly mistake and elaborated on the situation, saying:

“We’ve obviously struggled really bad the last month and a half and to have a good car like that today and had a car capable of winning and I threw it away, plain and simple. I’m glad we were able to at least get back to fourth. It’s unfortunate. There are 100 different things I would have done differently if I could re-do it again, but obviously you’re racing in the moment and made a mistake and went too far.”

Briscoe is currently in 13th place in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings.

Chase Briscoe claims he had fun racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Despite being disappointed that the team could only score a P4 due to his error, Chase Briscoe stated that he enjoyed the action at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



Despite a heartbreaking spin going for the lead, Tough racing from start to finish.Despite a heartbreaking spin going for the lead, @ChaseBriscoe_14 and the No. 14 @Mahindra_USA team stayed in it to finish P4. Tough racing from start to finish.Despite a heartbreaking spin going for the lead, @ChaseBriscoe_14 and the No. 14 @Mahindra_USA team stayed in it to finish P4. https://t.co/GDaiCJSREl

When asked about how the race compared to his previous experiences at the track, Briscoe said:

“I’ve only ran one race here in the past in the Cup car, but, to me, that was the most fun Charlotte race I’ve ever ran. The racetrack was awesome. You could run the fence. You could run the middle. You could run the bottom. You could throw sliders.”

Catch Chase Briscoe next Sunday when NASCAR goes live from the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far