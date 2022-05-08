"There's absolutely nothing we believe our changers could have done differently" - Denny Hamlin speaks up on appeals for his wheel coming off at Dover

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin cannot seem to get rid of his bad luck in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The NASCAR veteran had a slow start to the season when he was having trouble adapting to the Next Gen cars earlier this year.

He managed to turn his fortunes around at the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. He drove his #11 Toyota Camry TRD into Victory Lane. Since his first-place finish in the 400-mile-long race, Hamlin has failed to keep the momentum going.

Things took a turn for the worse last weekend for the Tampa, Florida native when one of his wheels came off his car after a pit stop in the DuraMAX Drydene 400. The 41-year-old limped out of the pits at Dover Motor Speedway on three wheels with a stray fourth wheel rolling down the track.

With respect to everyone's safety on track, the governing body has strict penalties for such incidents and levied the customary tire-changer and crew chief suspension for Hamlin's crew.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted a clip where Denny Hamlin spoke about the resulting appeal his team has made against the penalty decision in a press conference. The Florida native went onto elaborate and said:

"I'm not sure, the basis of it. The general feeling and what I've heard is that, you know, this is, it's not our guns, its not our nut, these are all parts that are given to you."

Watch the complete conversation below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Denny Hamlin explains what he understands would be the basis of an appeal for his wheel coming off at Dover and the importance of having his crew members here for Darlington as NASCAR has deferred the suspensions pending appeal. Denny Hamlin explains what he understands would be the basis of an appeal for his wheel coming off at Dover and the importance of having his crew members here for Darlington as NASCAR has deferred the suspensions pending appeal. https://t.co/u5aiSamFcU

It remains to be seen how far up the order Denny Hamlin will climb in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway tomorrow.

Troubles for Denny Hamlin during qualifying for the NASCAR 2022: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin had yet another set back today as the 41-year-old NASCAR veteran had problems with his car during qualifying for the Goodyear 400. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver complained of grinding noises in the car on his first out lap.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver spoke to Jamie Little from FOX Sports 1 about the issue as he missed out on qualifying and said:

"No, it was fine through one and two and then something started locking up halfway down the back."

Watch the complete interview below:

Jamie Little @JamieLittleTV



#NASCARonFS1 | foxs.pt/app Talking with Denny Hamlin after a frustrating issue for the No. 11 machine in qualifying at Darlington. Talking with Denny Hamlin after a frustrating issue for the No. 11 machine in qualifying at Darlington.#NASCARonFS1 | foxs.pt/app https://t.co/2JRwSy4Xhc

The 2022 iteration of the Goodyear 400 goes live tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1.

Edited by Adam Dickson