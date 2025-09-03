“There’s a lot of hate”: Kevin Harvick breaks down 23XI and FRM’s 'animosity' against NASCAR

23XI Racing has been at the center of NASCAR’s biggest legal battle this season, and the conflict has now drawn a reaction from former driver Kevin Harvick. Speaking on NASCAR on Fox, Harvick commented on the evidence revealed in court and said the dispute between NASCAR, 23XI, and Front Row Motorsports has turned deeply personal.

The same began when both 23XI and FRM refused to sign new charter agreements, which guarantee race spots and revenue, and NASCAR moved to sell off their charters. During a recent appearance on NASCAR on Fox, Kevin Harvick was asked about what stood out to him from the latest court hearings.

For Harvick, it was the series of text messages and internal communications that were made public that were used by both sides to support their arguments. Harvick said what struck him most was the hostility running through those messages.

“Well, when I look at all the text messages, I, I think to myself, there’s a lot of... there’s a lot of hate in this particular instance and animosity between the two sides,” Harvick said. [40:42 onwards]

He added, “Yeah, it definitely, it definitely seems personal.”

He also pointed to the judge’s warning that the legal battle could end badly for everyone involved. Adding,

“When you look at all the things that the judge has told both sides, it’s like, hey, this is going to not end well for all of you. So, I would encourage you guys to, to work it out. I hope that, that we can get this worked out before December 1st, because I think it’s going to drag everybody through the mud.”

Sourced from CBS News, the text messages Harvick referred to show the frustration on both sides. 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan called Joe Gibbs Racing and used some strong words to express his disapproval towards the situation with other teams who signed NASCAR’s charter deal. Fellow co-owner Denny Hamlin wrote that his “despise of the France family runs deep.”

On NASCAR’s side, the tone was quite similar. Executive vice president Scott Prime wrote that the teams would “almost have to sign whatever terms we put in front of them.” Commissioner Steve Phelps said teams could “either sign or lose their charters. It is that simple.”

23XI Racing's owner, Michael Jordan, signals openness to settlement with NASCAR

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, has given the clearest indication yet that his team is willing to find a middle ground. Speaking about the lawsuit, he said the organization is open to a settlement.

“We’ve always been open to a settlement. Always have been. We’ve never taken that off the table,” Jordan said (via Racing News)

Jordan stressed that this has been their stance from the beginning and remains unchanged. The legal case centers on claims from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports that NASCAR’s charter system limits competition.

They argue that teams cannot freely buy, sell, or acquire new charters, putting independent teams at a disadvantage. By filing an antitrust lawsuit, the two teams are challenging not just specific deals but NASCAR’s broader business model.

One provision of the charter system has become a major issue in the case. Teams were barred from suing NASCAR under the agreements they signed. However, a federal judge ruled that clause illegal, allowing 23XI and FRM to continue racing as chartered teams while the case plays out. This ruling prevented NASCAR from stripping them of guaranteed spots during the season.

NASCAR, on the other hand, has claimed that by refusing to sign the latest charter agreements, 23XI Racing and FRM effectively gave up their rights. The league argues the teams can still compete as open entries but will not have the same funding or security. NASCAR has insisted that the teams have not suffered damage requiring legal action.

Jordan, however, sees the lawsuit as bigger than just money. He has made clear that the fight is about reforming the sport for fans, teams, and NASCAR itself.

