"There are no warnings" - Denny Hamlin says Ross Chastain has 'no sense of conscience' after the pair's clash at Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway

Denny Hamlin had yet another frustrating outing yesterday as the NASCAR Cup Series visited World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time. The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver struggle in the 300-mile-long race after numerous run-ins with Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain.

Hamlin's annoyance with the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver started when Chastain bumped him out of his way. Chastain was seen trailing the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver for numerous laps, trying to overtake the latter but failing to do so. In what seemed like a desperate attempt, Chastain clipped Hamlin's bumper, which sent the latter into the wall.

The Tampa, Florida native pitted to find a broken rear toe-link on his car which meant he rejoined the race in last place while being lapped by the pack. When the Trackhouse Racing driver came to get past Hamlin again, he was blocked and held up on numerous occasions.

The 41-year-old JGR driver went on to elaborate on the way he retaliated and said:

“There are no warnings, I mean, when you make decisions, obviously he wasn’t shy after our contact. It seems like there’s no sense of conscience there that says that ‘Maybe I’m going a bit aggressive’ but that’s his decision to make.”

Denny Hamlin was not the only driver that was displeased with Ross Chastain yesterday as the Alva, Florida native was also responsible for spinning the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Chase Elliott.

Elliott retaliated similarly to Hamlin as he clipped Chastain's bumper on the restart, moving him up the track.

Ross Chastain's reaction to contact with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott during the Enjoy Illinois 300

The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway proved to be a fan's delight as drivers looked to settle scores with each other on the track. The highlight of the weekend was Ross Chastain and how he managed to annoy two drivers on track.

The Trackhouse Racing driver went on to elaborate on his performance and the way he was raced on the track, saying:

“It was terrible driving, I just kept driving into guys. A this level I’m supposed to be better than that and it’s a shame for all these people believing in me who put me in this car. They deserve better. I have to pay for it on the track and almost did today and I deserve everything that they do.”

Catch Denny Hamlin next weekend as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway for another road course race in the 2022 season.

