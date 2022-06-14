"They believe in me since day one" - Daniel Suarez reveals what propelled him to victory at Sonoma Raceway

Daniel Suarez finally won his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, defeating Chris Buescher for a historic victory at the Sonoma Raceway. The win was not easy for the Trackhouse Racing Team driver as he waited for more than five years to make his dream of winning a Cup race a reality.

Suarez’s win made history as he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top-level series. The 30-year-old also drove his No.99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to the third Cup Series victory of the season for his team, with the other two wins coming from his teammate Ross Chastain.

During a post-race interview, Suarez spoke about his motivation that helped him earn a victory at Sonoma. He said that the Trackhouse Racing Team believed in him from the day he joined and made this all happen with the help of the resources and the people they put in.

He said:

“Their energy. They believe in me since day one. They believe in me. All the people, all the resources to make it happen.”

The Monterrey, Mexico native began the race in P8 but managed to lead 47 of the 110 laps. The No.99 driver passed Buescher and took control in the final stages of the 1.99-mile-long road course. He survived both a pit stop and a caution to take the lead with 23 laps to go in the race. Buescher pushed him hard, but Suarez made no mistake while rolling to victory.

“It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series” - Daniel Suarez

Speaking about his maiden Cup race win, Daniel Suarez pointed out the rough times he went through in his Cup Series journey; he missed the checkered flag numerous times due to bad luck and by small margins. He later thanked the people around him who helped make it work at Sonoma Raceway.

He said:

“It’s crazy day. I have so many thoughts in my head right now. I mean, it’s been a rough road. It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series. These guys believing in me – Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, Ty Norris. Everyone that helped me get to this point. A lot of people in Mexico: Jay Morales, Carlos Slim. My family, they never give up on me. A lot of people did, but they didn’t. Just very happy we were able to make it work.”

Daniel Suarez has established himself as one of the most consistent drivers this season in terms of speed and performance. Currently, he stands in 17th place in the Cup Series standings with 366 points.

