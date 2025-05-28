"They were my people": Jimmie Johnson credits years under Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon for forging his NASCAR team owner DNA

When Jimmie Johnson stepped away from racing in 2020, many assumed he would eventually return to NASCAR in some capacity. However, few anticipated that his next chapter would involve running his own team, rooted in the Hendrick Motorsports ethos.

Now the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Johnson operates with a blueprint shaped by his seven-time NASCAR-winning team. His transition from driver to team owner is deeply influenced by HMS legends who shaped his career, such as Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, and others.

In a recent NASCAR's Inside the Race podcast, Johnson reflected on the formative value of his years at Hendrick with Steve Letarte. Letarte asked Johnson to express his thoughts on how sharing the space with Rick and Jeff, and others, helped him and prepared him for his current role as the owner of a race team.

"We all have our own styles and personalities, and going to work for Hendrick Motorsports, that is who I aspired to be. That was kind of my foundation and DNA as an individual. And so to go into that system and work for Mr. Hendrick, to work alongside yourself, Jeff Gordon... Randy Dorton, and we can go on and on through the great names and Chad Canals. They were my people. And I'm so fortunate," said Johsnon (5:08 onwards)

Jimmie Johnson made his Cup Series debut with HMS in 2001 and went on to become one of the most successful drivers in history. Over two decades, he built lasting partnerships and led the No. 48 team to seven Cup titles and 83 race wins.

Jimmie Johnson (L) hugs team owner Rick Hendrick after winning his seventh championship. Source: Imagn

From Randy Dorton's engine-building brilliance to Chad Knaus' precision atop the pit box, Johnson was surrounded by visionaries. His relationship with Jeff Gordon, the HMS #24 driver, became a model for teammates balancing competition with mutual respect. It was this culture of shared excellence that fueled the No. 48's consistency and what Johnson now seeks to replicate at Legacy.

"The work ethic and dedication that is... such an intricate part of Hendrick Motorsports... So, being in that system and being around it has really shown me the way. We're not there yet, but I am surrounding myself with people that think that same way and still want to put morals first and then work your guts out after that. And that's the company I’m trying to build," added Johnson. (6:14 onwards)

Johnson made headlines in late 2022 when he acquired an ownership stake in Petty GMS, alongside co-owner Maury Gallagher. He later rebranded the team as Legacy Motor Club in 2023, declining HMS leadership. By early 2025, he had become the majority stakeholder, but through it all, his philosophy of surrounding himself with the right people remained, just as Hendrick did.

Jimmie Johnson walks away with Hendrick's blessing and builds his own brand

Maury Gallagher (R) talks with the media alongside Jimmie Johnson (C) and Richard Petty. Source: Imagn

Legacy Motor Club currently fields two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 42 car is driven by John Hunter Nemechek, and the No. 43 by Erik Jones. Under Jimmie Johnson's leadership, the team has expanded partnerships and operations, including a manufacturing switch to Toyota, a significant departure from Johnson's Chevrolet roots.

However, Rick Hendrick is impressed with his former driver, as Johnson's decision to leave HMS was not taken lightly. He revealed in the Steve Letarte interview that he approached Hendrick before his transition out of respect.

"I've been waiting for somebody to ask me this all these years and no one has... I went and sat down with him. Went and asked him if it was a problem. And he's like, 'I'm not going to hold you back. Of course, I'd rather you be in our colors," Johnson mentioned (9:47 onwards)

Johnson moved forward and secured major sponsorships, most notably from Carvana, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, and Dollar Tree. Carvana, a primary backer from his IndyCar days, remained loyal to Johnson during his transition to ownership. Legacy's Toyota alliance also opened new avenues in terms of technical support and development.

Jimmie Johnson stands next to Rick Hendrick before the Indianapolis 500. Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson has since balanced his executive duties with a few part-time Cup starts, including the 2025 Daytona 500 and, more recently, the Coca-Cola 600, which also marked his 700th Cup Series start.

