"They really accomplished a lot"- Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus are "automatic" Hall of Fame inductees, states Richard Petty

Legendary driver Jimmie Johnson and his esteemed crew chief Chad Knaus have been nominated for the highly coveted NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The announcement, on Wednesday, sparked numerous discussions and speculations within the racing community. However, one voice carries particular weight when it comes to NASCAR royalty, Richard Petty, often referred to as "The King."

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Petty shared his thoughts on the nominations of Johnson and Knaus, confidently stating:

"I would say they're automatic."

Petty's assertion stems from the remarkable achievements of both individuals throughout their illustrious careers. He emphasized their remarkable feat of winning seven championships. It undoubtedly speaks volumes about their skill, perseverance, and ability to consistently rise above their competitors.

Petty further acknowledged the level of competition Johnson and Knaus faced throughout their careers, underscoring the significance of their accomplishments. He noted:

"With the competition they had and everything, they really accomplished a whole lot in their career."

Petty acknowledged that the duo's first chance at Hall of Fame induction would likely seal their rightful place among the greats. He stated:

"It's their first chance to get in, so I think anybody wouldn't doubt that they're not gonna get in."

Petty's unwavering support is a testament to Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus' impact on NASCAR and its rich history.

The storied history of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus

Jimmie Johnson's legendary career is defined by his impressive championship wins. He has joined the legendary Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. as the only drivers to have claimed the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times.

Chad Knaus, Johnson's long-time crew chief, played an integral role in their success. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and innovative strategies, Knaus forged an unparalleled partnership with Johnson.

They formed a dynamic duo that dominated the NASCAR tracks for over a decade, setting records and redefining what it means to be a championship-winning team.

As the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 nominations generate excitement and anticipation, the inclusion of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus appears all but certain. Their extraordinary achievements make them indisputable candidates for induction.

The racing world eagerly awaits the official announcement, eager to celebrate and honor the remarkable careers of these two NASCAR icons.