"They didn't see half of it": Bubba Wallace's crew chief Bootie Barker boasts of his bourbon collection as seen on Netflix

One of the driving forces behind 23XI Racing's steady climb to the top and Bubba Wallace's first NASCAR Playoffs appearance has been #23 crew chief Bootie Barker working behind the scenes. The 52-year-old was also one of the most fan-loved characters from the sport to appear significantly on Netflix's docuseries on the sport.

Barker appeared in several interviews during 'NASCAR: Full Speed' often giving insight to fans and newcomers on how the team operates, different from the usual driver's angle fans get to witness. Along with his insight on Bubba Wallace's driving and 23XI Racing's performance during the 2023 postseason playoffs in general, fans also noted Bootie Barker's impressive bourbon collection.

Barker recently elaborated on the same to Bob Pockrass, explaining his viewpoint of letting Netflix's film crew into his house and said:

"They didn't see half of it. A lot of people have commented on that. the reason I have such a collection is I don't drink very much of it. I drink a wee bit but I'm more of a collector I'd say."

He added:

"Denny (Hamlin) asked us all and said 'Look, to make this thing work, we need to let 'em.' So they asked and I said alright and I liked them boys, they were alright."

Bootie Barker elaborates on Bubba Wallace's pit road woes in Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace's performance during last weekend's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was hampered by his crew's inability to get one of his #23 Toyota Camry XSE's wheels off during a scheduled pit stop.

Elaborating on the issue faced by the team in Sin City, crew chief Bootie Barker elaborated to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"We were hitting that thing with everything we had. What we ended up having to do was take a cutting wheel and cut the wheel, cut the nut off. Never had that happen to myself."

