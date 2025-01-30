“They win a lot”: JGR’s Chase Briscoe praises Kyle Busch and his son Brexton

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe recently took to his X account and shared a wholesome moment with his son Brooks Briscoe ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. In the clip, Briscoe son's praised the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch and asked him the reason behind his support.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway in 2021. He has completed four seasons in the series with former NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and will compete in his fifth season with Joe Gibbs Racing, driving the #19 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, he has secured two wins, 30 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in 144 starts.

In the video, Chase Briscoe asked his son Brooks about his racing plans for the race at Bowman Gray Stadium. His son replied that he would drive a tow truck at the event and meet Kyle Busch and his son Brexton Busch. Continuing further, Briscoe asked his son:

"Okay, so you're a big fan of Kyle Busch and his board, Brexton. Why is that? Why do you like them so much?" [00:40 onwards]

Brooks Briscoe answered,

"Because I like them."

Chase Briscoe concluded the segment with:

"Okay, that makes a lot of sense. They win a lot. They do win a lot,"

He also asked his son to predict the winner of the Clash at Bowman race scheduled for February 2, 2025, and Brooks chose Chase Briscoe as the potential winner of the historic event.

Chase Briscoe landed a new sponsorship for the 2025 Cup Series season

With a few weeks left in the inaugural race of the 2025 Cup Series season, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Bass Pro Shops as Chase Briscoe's new sponsor for the entire campaign.

Previously, Bass Pro Shops sponsored Martin Truex Jr.'s ride, and after his retirement, they will continue their role as the primary sponsor for Briscoe's #19 Toyota Camry XSE in the 2025 season. Turex Jr. retired from full-time racing after wrapping up the 2024 season in tenth place. However, he will return to compete in the Daytona 500 with TRICON Garage.

Reflecting upon the big announcement, Chase Briscoe expressed his emotions and said:

“This is so cool! Honored to be a part of the @BassProShops family! Gonna be so cool having such an iconic American brand on the hood for every race this season! 🇺🇸🎣🏁

On January 28, 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing announced another sponsor for Briscoe's ride. The NASCAR team partnered with 'America's #1 Sandwich Cracker' brand Lance. The Queen City brand will feature as an associate sponsor for the #19 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, the brand will be the primary sponsor for the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

"Pretty awesome! Ever since I was a kid I’ve ate @LanceSnacks whether it was at the racetrack, while fishing, on the golf course, all kinds of places so it’s neat to be a part of the family! Also can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of an @NASCAR_Xfinity car, it’s been too long!" Briscoe wrote on X.

The Indiana native recalled his childhood memories of enjoying Lace products, adding an emotional touch to his partnership with the brand.

