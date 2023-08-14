“This is his best chance” - Fans encouraged by Chase Elliott’s chances of winning at Watkins Glen after an impressive outing at Indy

Out of the few drivers sitting on the 2023 playoffs qualification bubble, Chase Elliott is one driver who would not have expected to find himself in this position come the end of the regular season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver currently sits out of the 16 drivers who will qualify for the postseason this year, unless he can do something about it in the coming two weeks.

Going into the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard, Chase Elliott found himself in a must-win situation. Despite an impressive drive at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver could only manage a runner-up finish as Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell clinched his second career victory.

The Georgia native has been known for his prowess on the twists and turns of a road course, which wasn't visible as he attempted to hunt down McDowell last Sunday. With the Indy Road Course not one of his best tracks, Chase Elliott now heads into the weekend at Watkins Glen International full of confidence.

The track has proven to be a happy hunting ground for the Hendrick Motorsports driver over the past few seasons. However, it remains to be seen how the aggression levels in the field play out for Elliott. Drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez also look to solidify their places in the 2023 playoffs, which could have direct or indirect implications for Chase Elliott's bid next weekend.

Fans react to Chase Elliott's chances of winning at Watkins Glen

NASCAR fans seem to be optimistic when it comes to the Hendrick Motorsports driver's chances of qualifying for the playoffs at Watkins Glen International next Sunday. With his undoubted prowess on road courses and a solid finish in Indy last weekend, all is not yet lost for the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the same:

"Chase won there this is his best chance to get into the #NASCARPlayoffs for #NASCAR75 I’m hoping"

"Will definitely be very interesting to see how these last 2 races before the playoffs work out"

"I’m not counting or nothing but no rain delay or rain out today. That’s a win right?"

"4 straight top 4’s at WGI for the 9 team. Glad they out a whole race together and ran in the top 3 basically the whole race. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say it’s their best track. Absolutely a must win next week. Daytona is too much of a wild card to bank on a walk off win"

"Make no mistake: he’ll be ready."

"You got this, Chase. Persistence + Grit. You got those."

Watch Chase Elliott challenge for a playoff spot next Sunday as NASCAR goes live from Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen on August 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.