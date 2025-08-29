NASCAR insider shares Curtis Polk and Michael Jordan’s leaked in-court chat as charter battle rages on

A private text exchange between Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk has reportedly surfaced in NASCAR’s ongoing charter lawsuit. The conversation, which NASCAR itself included in court filings, shows how the 23XI Racing co-owners view their investment in the sport, as per reports.The screenshot of the messages from the court documents was shared by reporter Bob Pockrass on X. The exchange reportedly shows Jordan joking about selling, golf, and even his gambling habits, while Polk reminds him that NASCAR is a serious business, not just a pastime. Pockrass captioned the post,“A humorous text exchange between Curtis Polk and Michael Jordan that NASCAR included today:”In one exchange from September 2023, Michael Jordan made it clear he wasn’t interested in selling. He joked about his free time, saying he could“only can play but so much golf.”In response, Polk called Michael’s “playing golf” a hobby. He wrote,“This is just a hobby!!!”Another set of messages from August 2023 showed Jordan reportedly considering putting up more money for the team. He suggested making a big financial move if Toyota was willing to provide support. To this, Polk quickly pushed back, warning,“No way. We would be burning million. Invest in what we have and make it better.”NASCAR is locked in a court battle with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports over team charters. According to Dailydownforce, NASCAR recently revealed plans to “convey” a charter to an undisclosed team.According to reports, Michael Jordan's 23XI and FRM quickly filed a response, warning that if NASCAR transfers their charters before trial, their businesses could collapse regardless of the jury’s decision. They were seeking an injunction hoping to protect their six charters through the end of the season.However, NASCAR reportedly said in earlier filings that new buyers need charter confirmation by October 30 to prepare for 2026. The sanctioning body claims there is significant outside interest in charters, including from teams in INDYCAR and Xfinity.Before the June 5 ruling that stripped the teams of their charters, both 23XI and FRM held three apiece. NASCAR has labeled some of their new acquisitions from Stewart-Haas Racing as “inactive,” complicating the fight even further.Michael Jordan’s 23XI and FRM push back in court hearingMichael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, which fields Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick, has joined forces with Front Row Motorsports in the legal battle. FRM currently runs Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, and Zane Smith. Both teams argue they would face irreparable harm if forced to compete as open entries.Journalist Matt Weaver shared on X the exact demand from the plaintiffs. He wrote on X,“23XI, Front Row have filed a notice clarifying what they want out of the court injunction hearing Thursday: That NASCAR cannot transfer in any way the six disputed charters and entitle their six cars to all the benefits of the charter agreement all through the December trial.”NASCAR’s stance is that 23XI and FRM lost their rights by refusing to sign last September’s extension deal, while other teams did. To fill the gap, NASCAR introduced a mid-season rule allowing open cars to qualify through owner points instead of pure speed. This ensured the teams could still make races, though without charter protections.