Michael Jordan’s team issue statement against NASCAR’s future plans on disputed charters

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:13 GMT
AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Source: Getty
Michael Jordan during the 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Source: Getty

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have made it clear what they want out of the upcoming court injunction hearing against NASCAR. The plaintiffs asked the court to block NASCAR from selling or transferring any of their charters throughout the 2025 season.

In earlier hearings, NASCAR argued that 23XI and FRM forfeited their charter rights by refusing to sign the extension deal last September. The sanctioning body maintained that benefits should only go to teams that agreed to the deal and suggested that holding the charters open would give others more time to purchase them.

23XI, co-owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, currently fields three full-time entries: #23 of Bubba Wallace, #35 of Riley Herbst, and #45 of Tyler Reddick. Meanwhile, FRM is also running three cars, namely the #4 of Noah Gragson, the #34 of Todd Gilliland, and the #38 of Zane Smith. Both teams acquired one charter each from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing for this season.

Trending

NASCAR Insider Matt Weaver shared on X the plaintiffs' proposed preliminary injunction for the hearing on Thursday.

“23XI, Front Row have filed a notice clarifying what they want out of the court injunction hearing Thursday: That NASCAR cannot transfer in any way the six disputed charters and entitle their six cars to all the benefits of the charter agreement all through the December trial,” Weaver wrote.
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports argue they would face irreparable harm if stripped of their charter benefits and forced to compete as open entries. NASCAR, however, introduced a mid-season rule change allowing open cars to qualify based on owner points standings rather than speed, effectively ensuring the plaintiffs secure a spot in every race.

If the teams are allowed to retain their charter benefits through the end of the season, they can continue competing without facing irreparable harm until the December trial. That proceeding will ultimately decide the outcome of the dispute, with both sides hoping for a resolution before the 2026 season begins.

23XI Racing driver expressed disappointment ahead of 2025 NASCAR playoffs

As the hearings play out, NASCAR heads into the opening round of the playoffs this weekend. One of 23XI Racing's drivers, Tyler Reddick, admitted frustration with his performance in the regular-season finale, noting it nearly cost him a playoff berth.

During the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, Reddick tangled with FRM's Todd Gilliland on the frontstretch on lap 19 of 160, sending both cars sliding toward the infield. The #45 Toyota hit the wall but managed to return to the track, eventually finishing 21st. That result was just enough to secure his playoff spot, thanks in part to Alex Bowman’s DNF due to a multi-car wreck on lap 27.

Speaking about his race, the 2024 regular season champion said (via John Newby on X):

“I was very disappointed in myself, that's for sure. It's tough to be in the spot nonetheless, and I made the night really hard for us.”
Tyler Reddick drives the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn
Tyler Reddick is entering the playoffs alongside his teammate, Bubba Wallace, who punched his ticket to the postseason with a win in the Brickyard 400. They will compete for the championship against 14 other playoff drivers, including Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano (defending champ), Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.








