Todd Gilliland loving life in NASCAR Cup Series after leading laps at Daytona and Atlanta

Behind the No. 38 Ford of Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland enjoyed the two opening races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gilliland was satisfied with his performance as he led many laps, even if he had late-race issues at the Daytona 500 and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After his Atlanta race, Gilliland reacted to the race in a NASCAR interview and shared his excitement, saying:

"The mustangs are fast. So I'm really happy about that, and really just super excited for, you know, what the future of the season can bring."

Todd Gilliland led 16 laps at the Daytona 500, before getting involved in a late-race accident. A week later at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he led 58 laps out of 260.

The laps led by Gilliland at Atlanta are a major milestone for Front Row Motorsports as the team’s highest number of laps led in a race so far. So, despite the frustration of being involved in crashes, the 23-year-old driver pointed out the importance of running up front.

"Obviously leading laps at Super Speedway-type races isn't necessarily, you know, what our main focus is, but last year I didn't lead a single lap anywhere anytime. So yeah, it's good to run up front," Gilliland said.

However, Todd Gilliland is positive about the direction of the team's development. As their cars pick up speed and his confidence soars on the track, he thinks that positive results are round the corner. Gilliland said:

"It's about gaining respect to the guys around us, my confidence racing around those guys. And yeah, I think both these weeks, it hasn't shown on the results page, but there's still a lot of positiveness."

Todd Gilliland teams up with CITGARD for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is teaming up with CITGARD to return as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with Todd Gilliland in 2024.

The announcement was made on February 12th, bringing the petrol brand back to the No. 38 car.

CITGARD will be highly visible on the No. 38 on March 17th at Bristol Motor Speedway and September 8th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will assume an associate sponsor position for all other Cup Series races in the season.

In a statement published by the team, Todd Gilliland shared his joy about resuming the partnership. He said:

“It’s awesome to have CITGARD return to Front Row Motorsports this season.We need a reliable, heavy duty engine lubricant when traveling thousands of miles from track to track and CITGARD is just that – reliable. I want to thank everyone at CITGARD for returning to our race program.”