Toni Breidinger reflects on a “special full circle" moment with her latest announcement

Toni Breidinger recently shared an emotional moment as she achieved a "special full circle" heading into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Truck Series race. She revealed that midget racing was one of her first ventures into professional racing, which got her involved in NASCAR later.

Breidinger, 25, currently participates in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time with Tricon Garage. She debuted in the series back in 2023 and also raced for them at Daytona last year. Prior to her full-time contract, she was racing in the ARCA Menards series for Venturini Motorsports. She was a consistent driver throughout the 2024 season but did not win any races and finished the championship in fourth place.

Her professional racing career, however, started from the midget series. She was an ace, clinching the 2014 USAC Speed2 Western US Asphalt Midget Series Rookie of the Year Award and then the championship in the series just two years later, before Venturini signed her.

The third race of the Truck Series season is up ahead and will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a nostalgic post, Toni Breidinger revealed that she raced at the Bullring a lot of times in the midget series. The track in question is a much smaller track located within the vicinity of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She mentioned that as a young driver, she always wanted to race on the main track, which she would soon achieve.

She mentioned that it was a "special full circle" for her in X post.

"This is a really special full circle moment for me. I spent my childhood racing focus midgets at the Bullring at LVMS. before every race there I thought about racing on the big track one day and used it as motivation. today is finally the day!!"

Toni Breidinger defines success in her journey in the Truck Series so far

Being in her first full-time Truck Series season, there are quite a few challenges that Toni Breidinger might have ahead of her. The season's first two races haven't produced fantastic results for her. She finished 28th at Daytona and 24th at Atlanta. This was the lowest result when compared to the other trucks running under the Tricon Garage tag.

However, the results have not let Toni Breidinger down. Speaking in a recent interview, she revealed that she is focused on making improvements throughout the length of the season and is not judging her performance based solely on results. Breidinger said (via Autoweek):

"Obviously I want to get results, but I’ve been trying to not judge success solely off of results. It’s very easy to do, especially in sports, but for me, I think as long as I’m improving every race, me and my team are getting along, they’re happy with what I’m doing, Toyota and my partners are happy, I feel like that’s part of success."

Heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway next, this will be an interesting challenge for Toni Breidinger as she has never raced on the track previously.

