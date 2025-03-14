Toni Breidinger shares a 4-word update ahead of 2025 Las Vegas NASCAR race

Toni Breidinger recently shared an update as she and her team touched down at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of the 2025 Ecosave 200 race. In an Instagram post, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver sent greetings as she conducted a track walk around the 1.5-mile oval on Friday.

Breidinger, a 25-year-old American professional stock car racing driver, gears up for the third race of the season at LVMS. She drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage for her rookie campaign in the pickup truck series.

Donning a black and white outfit featuring her race team and sponsors, Toni Breidinger wrote on Instagram:

"Hello from Las Vegas."

Her major sponsors for the year are Raising Cane's, Sunoco, and Celsius. Breidinger also ran races with Victoria's Secret as her title sponsor in the ARCA Menards Series.

So far, the Californian has yet to score her first top-10 finish. The Truck Series driver kicked off the season with a 28th-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway after sustaining damage in a multi-car wreck with 24 laps remaining. She followed it up with a 24th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As a result, Toni Breidinger ranks 28th in the standings behind Tricon Garage teammates Corey Heim (fourth), Giovanni Ruggiero (sixth), and Tanner Gray (12th).

Toni Breidinger driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

As of this writing, the NASCAR Truck Series drivers are qualifying for the Ecosave 200, with Breidinger listed sixth in Group A. The 134-lap race will later commence at 9:00 p.m. ET, live on FS1 and PRN.

Toni Breidinger pokes fun at Tricon Garage teammates at Las Vegas

Toni Breidinger recently took a dig at her Tricon Garage teammates Corey Heim, Giovanni Ruggiero, and Tanner Gray at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She pointed out their identical pants while walking around the garage, describing it as "sisterhood."

The No. 5 Toyota Tundra driver commented (via Instagram):

"1-3 all wearing the same pants sisterhood of the travel pants."

Toni Breidinger's comment on Instagram - Source: @tonibreidinger via @tricongarage on IG

Meanwhile, the Toyota-affiliated Truck Series team wrote:

"Pulled up in Sin City 🎰"

Tricon Garage later posted pictures of its four Truck Series drivers switching from casual outfits to fire suits as they prepared for the race.

"4 of a kind ♠️♣️♥️♦️," the team wrote.

Breidinger and Ruggiero joined the team as Truck Series rookies. Both drivers came from Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series, with Breidinger finishing last year's season fourth in the standings.

Corey Heim and Tanner Gray have been with the team for some time. Heim finished second in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway last year, losing the championship title to Ty Majeski. He started 2025 strong with a victory at Daytona.

Outside the track, Breidinger appeared in modeling gigs for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Gap. During the off-season, the 25-year-old was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit cover, a first for a NASCAR driver. She joined other female athletes, including WNBA star Cameron Brink and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee (gymnast).

