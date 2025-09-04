  • NASCAR
Tony Stewart’s SRX Series assets sold days after his NHRA triumph

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:23 GMT
NHRA: US Nationals - Source: Imagn
Tony Stewart celebrates after clinching the regular season championship during the US Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park - Source: Imagn

Tony Stewart’s SRX series is going through a major change right after the former NASCAR driver secured his first NHRA Top Fuel regular-season championship. It’s set to sell its assets to GMS.

The assets of Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) were sold to GMS Race Cars soon after Stewart won the NHRA. GMS purchased the physical plant comprising 19 complete assembled SRX race cars, pit equipment, race day infrastructure, and spares. But the SRX branding, trademarks, and broadcast rights were not part of the deal, and GMS did not gain any affiliation with the SRX business or the series name rights.

A made-for-TV racing series in 2021-2023 saw Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart construct the SRX cars, which are very durable, high-performance, and highly drivable vehicles. The show involved the same cars and the best drivers with different motorsport records. The series was put on hiatus before the 2024 season because of market factors. GMS Race Cars is now considering using these vehicles to provide high-performance track-day, customer programs, and specialty events around the country, and continue the legacy of the cars in a new form without the SRX brand.

Bob Pockrass reported on X:

"The SRX cars have a new "home" ... GMS did not get any of the SRX branding, trademark or other rights but now has 16 race cars that it can use for events and driving experiences."
At the end of late August 2025, Stewart won the regular season Top Fuel championship at the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Progressing through the rounds and gaining some significant matchups, Stewart was able to win the $150,000 bonus and become the highest qualified in the Top Fuel category.

Tony Stewart makes feelings known on failing to take home the US Nationals trophy despite the NHRA regular season title

Tony Stewart had a bittersweet experience at the Cornwell Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, where he secured the NHRA Top Fuel Regular Season Championship but fell short of winning the prestigious U.S. Nationals trophy itself.

Stewart advanced to his eighth drag racing final and fifth in the Top Fuel category, overcoming strong competitors like Steve Torrence, Kyle Wurtzel, and Jasmine Salinas. However, he was defeated in the final round by Justin Ashley, who won with a quicker reaction time, denying Stewart his first U.S. Nationals victory.

"Winning the @NHRA Top Fuel Regular Season Championship is massive for us in my eyes. But even then, there was nothing I wanted more than to win the final round and take home the U.S. Nationals trophy. We made a great pass in the final and I had a great .053 light, but @TheJustinAshley was psychic on the tree with an .027 RT, winning the final round on a holeshot," he wrote on X.
"All in all, we accomplished a lot this weekend, and this TSR Nitro team is ready to take on the countdown," Tony Stewart added.

Despite the loss, Stewart expressed great pride in winning the regular-season title, describing it as a "massive" achievement for his team.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
