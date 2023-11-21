Top 5 driver cameos of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2023 season of NASCAR's highest echelon saw several drivers take to the sport for the first time. While some tried their luck behind the wheel of a stock car for the first time, others were familiar with what the Cup Series had in store for them.

The now-concluded 2023 season not only greeted fans to their favorite full-time drivers competing for the ultimate prize in the sport but also saw several others from different genres of motorsport get a taste.

Be it because of the unfortunate sabbatical Chase Elliott had to take during the start of the season or Trackhouse Racing's innovative Project 91 program, the sport saw a diversity of talent on the track.

From F1 world champions on the grid to drivers from the Australian V8 Supercars series from Down Under, NASCAR Cup Series regulars were challenged by folk from all walks of motorsports.

Top 5 drivers to make cameo appearances during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

With a vast list of drivers to choose from, here are five drivers who are either new to the world of NASCAR or come from a vastly different racing series from another part of the world.

5. Conor Daly

NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly, most notable for being behind the wheel of the #60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing, was seen participating in stock car racing's biggest spectacle this year. The 31-year-old was seen competing in the 2023 edition of the Daytona 500 this year, with an ultimate finish of P29 from behind the wheel of the #50 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

4. Jordan Taylor

Sportcar ace Jordan Taylor became yet another driver from a completely different discipline of motorsport to try his hand at NASCAR this season. The IMSA champion appeared in several Xfinity Series races, alongside the Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

3. Jenson Button

Jenson Button became the second F1 world champion to sample a bit of NASCAR after Kimi Raikkonen's Project91 appearance in 2022. The former Brawn GP driver was seen making a total of three starts in the sport's highest echelon with Rick Ware Racing. Button also went up against old adversary Kimi Raikkonen as both drivers drove stock cars during the Cup Series race at COTA.

2. Travis Pastrana

Starting off as a motocross rider and skateboarder, Travis Pastrana switched over to 4-wheeled motorsports with his debut in the Nitro Rallycross Series, followed by his famous Hoonigan Gymkhana films. Pastrana was seen participating in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 this year with 23XI Racing, from behind the part-time #67 Toyota Camry TRD. He finished in P11 in his first outing at the grand event.

1. Shane van Gisbergen

The number one fairytale ending to any driver's debut in a new series came in the form of Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen's debut in the NASCAR Cup Series. Slated to drive the Next Gen Cup car for the first time during the inaugural Chicago City Street Race, van Gisbergen went on to win the race. The Kiwi driver is expected to be racing in NASCAR in 2024.