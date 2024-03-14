Top 5 fastest NASCAR Cup pit crews from Phoenix ahead of 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway 

In just a few days, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will be at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2024 Food City 500, their pit crews having been successful last weekend in Phoenix.

In the Shriner’s Children’s 500, some teams did fast pit stops, with 36 completed in 10 seconds or less out of 138 pit stops, with a four-tire change and a fuel-topped-up pit stop. Below are the top five NASCAR Cup pit crews from the Phoenix race.

1. No. 11 crew - Joe Gibbs Racing - 9.00 seconds

The leader of the fastest pit crew was Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 of Joe Gibbs Racing who managed an amazing pit stop of 9.00 seconds. Team No. 11 had stable performance all through the race having the highest rankings in individual pit stop speed and median pit stop time.

2. No. 7 crew - Spire Motorsports - 9.20 seconds

The Spire Motorsports crew, which was leasing their crew from Hendrick Motorsports, proved to be good enough to compete for the highest position and place ahead of the latter team. Despite their good performance (9.49 seconds in median time), Corey LaJoie's No. 7 was taken out of the race after being stacked up in a crash.

3. No. 48 crew - Hendrick Motorsports - 9.38 seconds

Hendrick Motorsports was at the top of the charts, and Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team was able to grab third position on a 9.38-second pit stop. Their tactical pit stops during yellow flags in the race awarded them substantial advantages, clearly showing their strategy on race day.

4. No.24 crew - Hendrick Motorsports - 9.40 seconds

William Byron's No. 24 team with Hendrick Motorsports was fourth fastest with a 9.40-second pit stop. Their consistent performance during the entire race, plus the highly notable median time (9.49 seconds), showed their presence as a strong competitor in the NASCAR Cup series.

5. No. 23 crew - 23XI Racing - 9.48 seconds

The Top 5 was completed by 23XI Racing's No. 23 crew with their driver Bubba Wallace and a nice and clean pit stop of 9.48 seconds. The No. 23 team recovered well after a bad race in the NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas race the week before and barely showed any signs of weakness as they battled it out on the track.

With track position being a key tool that will decide the outcome, quick and neat pit stops become crucial in obtaining a victory in the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17, starting at 3.30 pm ET.

Top 5 fastest median NASCAR Cup pit crews from Phoenix

1. No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing, 9.1 seconds.

2. No. 7 Spire Motorsports, 9.49 seconds.

3. No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports, 9.49 seconds.

4. No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports, 9.8 seconds.

5. No. 12 Penske Racing, 9.85 seconds.