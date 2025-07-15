Trackhouse brings in former JGR talent just days after Daniel Suarez's exit announcement

Trackhouse Racing has bolstered its leadership ranks by bringing in former Joe Gibbs Racing executive Todd Meredith, marking a change of pace following Daniel Suarez's exit announcement. The industry veteran will serve as the team's president of racing operations and begins work on Monday, July 14.

Trackhouse has shown an uptick in results after their road course ace Shane Van Gisbergen took three wins in the course of a month. With Ross Chastain coming in victorious at Charlotte, Suarez has been the sole outlier with no wins yet.

The team has taken steps to sustain their momentum by bringing in Meredith, who previously worked as JGR's Chief Operating Officer between 2013 and 2016 before leaving the sport altogether. His return now heralds a new chapter for Trackhouse, while Meredith himself expressed his excitement.

"The more I talked with Justin, the more I was excited by his vision of Trackhouse Racing. The team is very talented and quite successful, as you have seen in the last few months, but we want even more,” he said via Jayski.com

It's worth noting that Daniel Suarez expected such changes much earlier but ultimately felt that his concerns fell on deaf ears. NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall shared Suarez's account of the same in an X post.

"I just think that lately there has been things that have made me feel that I'm not as important," Suarez said

Crandall added,

"Daniel Suarez after revealing that when Matt Swiderski, his crew chief, came to Trackhouse Racing he started pointing out things he felt weren't right or needed to be changed. Suarez said he's been vocal about it, and others have noticed, too, but not a lot has happened or has been slow to happen."

While Suarez is yet to find a seat for 2026, it's widely believed Trackhouse Racing's development driver Connor Zilisch will take over his seat.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at 'more than likely' replacement for Daniel Suarez

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently signaled the possible replacement for Daniel Suarez with his rookie driver Connor Zilisch. After securing yet another 1-2 result at Sonoma Raceway, this time with Zilisch ahead of his part-time teammate Shane Van Gisbergen, Earnhardt reflected on their rivalry as a budding partnership for 'years to come'.

"We know that they're going to more than likely be teammates racing into the future and beyond...I think this is just kind of a look into the future," he said via CW Sports. [0:29 onwards]

Daniel Suarez, meanwhile, fell victim to a shunt by his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, in the recently concluded Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. On lap 45, Chastain overshot his entry into the final turn and spun out Suarez, relegating him to the back of the field.

Frustrated by the incident, the #99 driver went over team radio and sent a warning to his teammate of four years.

