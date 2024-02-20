Two NASCAR jet dryers collide and spill fuel at track ahead of Daytona 500, no injuries reported

In a turn of events that caught many by surprise, two NASCAR jet dryers collided while preparing the track for the biggest race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the Daytona 500. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, thankfully there were no injuries reported, though it certainly added a unique twist to the pre-race preparations.

NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck reported the incident on X. It looks like there is fuel on the Daytona track and there are emergency vehicles in the area. See the incident photo below.

“No injuries from an accident earlier when two jet drivers collided (one slid into another). NASCAR dispatched safety vehicles and put speedy dry in Turn 1 to clean the fuel spill. Looks like they’re washing the track now.”

The Daytona 500 is considered the marquee event in the NASCAR Cup Series, drawing fans and competitors from around the world. As the excitement mounted in anticipation of the race, track officials were hard at work ensuring that the racing surface was in prime condition for the drivers.

The track officials also had a busy week after having heavy rain across the weekend in Daytona which resulted in a rescheduled Sunday’s Daytona 500 to Monday.

In motorsports, jet dryers play a crucial role in removing excess moisture from the track, enhancing traction, and ensuring a safe racing environment for drivers. However, as with any machinery, there is always a degree of risk involved, and accidents can occur, even in the most controlled environments.

Following the collision, NASCAR officials swiftly assessed the situation and ensured that any necessary repairs were made to the damaged equipment. Additionally, they conducted a thorough inspection of the track to confirm that it remained safe and ready for the 66th annual of the Daytona 500.

Who is favorite to win the Daytona 500 this year?

Here’s a list of drivers who have more chances of winning the Cup Series season-opening event at Daytona. Take a look at the odds table below.

Brad Keselowski, 19-2 Kyle Busch, 10-1 Denny Hamlin, 10-1 Ryan Blaney, 11-1 Joey Logano, 12-1 Chase Elliott,14-1 Chris Buescher, 15-1 Kyle Larson, 15-1 William Byron, 16-1 Bubba Wallace, 20-1 Christopher Bell, 22-1 Ty Gibbs, 25-1 Martin Truex Jr., 25-1 Ross Chastain, 28-1 Austin Cindric, 28-1 Austin Dillon, 28-1 Erik Jones, 28-1 Alex Bowman, 30-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30-1 Tyler Reddick, 30-1 Chase Briscoe, 35-1 Michael McDowell, 40-1 Josh Berry, 40-1 Ryan Preece, 45-1 Daniel Suarez, 50-1 Harrison Burton, 60-1 Justin Haley, 60-1 Corey Lajoie, 60-1 Jimmie Johnson, 60-1 Noah Gragson, 60-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 60-1 Carson Hocevar, 65-1 AJ Allmendinger, 65-1 Todd Gilliland, 70-1 David Ragan, 75-1 Zane Smith, 75-1 Riley Herbst, 85-1 Daniel Hemric, 90-1 Anthony Alfredo, 150-1 Kaz Grala, 150-1 BJ McLeod, 250-1