Ty Dillon sent spinning into the wall by his brother Austin Dillon at WWT Raceway

Ty Dillon hit the outside wall after making contact with his brother, Austin Dillon, at World Wide Technology Raceway. The incident brought out a caution flag, but despite the hit, Ty was able to keep his car running and continue in the event.

The incident happened on Lap 76 in Turns 1 and 2, with Ty running the outside lane when Austin got loose and corrected the wheel. The move clipped the #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, sending it spinning and backing hard into the wall.

Over the radio, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevy, apologized for the contact. He stressed that it wasn’t intentional and explained that he got loose.

NASCAR Insider Dalton Hopkins shared the update about the incident on X.

“Wow. Ty Dillon got help from his brother Austin Dillon to turn him around,” Hopkins wrote.

"Wow. Ty Dillon got help from his brother Austin Dillon to turn him around," Hopkins wrote.

On lap 208 of 240, Ty Dillon experienced a brake issue, causing his #10 Chevrolet to hit the wall before calling it a day. That marked his second DNF of the year in his return to full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing with Kaulig Racing.

Both drivers aimed for strong finishes, but the stakes were especially high for Austin Dillon. As one of the 16 playoff contenders sitting below the cutline, he heads into next week’s elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway with plenty of ground to make up if he hopes to keep his championship bid alive.

Austin Dillon eventually finished in 18th place. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, won the race to secure a spot in the Round of 12. He was followed by Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano.

Ty has also had his share of highlights in the 2025 NASCAR season, most notably reaching the championship race of the In-Season Tournament against Ty Gibbs. However, he fell short in the finale, missing out on the $1 million prize and the honor of becoming the tournament’s inaugural winner.

“He's done a good job”: Kaulig Racing president on Ty Dillon's performance

Ty Dillon may be struggling to put together top-10 finishes, but Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice still expressed satisfaction with his performance. While Rice admitted there have been low points in Dillon’s season, he emphasized that the driver has done a commendable job overall.

Speaking about extending Dillon's contract, Rice said (via NASCAR SiriusXM Radio):

“We feel like he's done a good job. He's had some ups and downs, but he hasn't done what everybody thought he was gonna do, 'Run around last and be way off the pace'. He's actually been in contention at some races.”

Ty Dillon drives the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: Imagn

While the team continues to finalize the deal for Dillon's 2026 contract, his teammate, AJ Allmendinger, is confirmed to return. Allmendinger has been having a stronger season on paper, having scored two top-5s and six top-10s in the #16 Chevy.

The duo will be back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, for the night race. The event will span 500 laps around the 0.533-mile short track in Tennessee.

