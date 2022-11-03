Tyler Reddick cleared for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season finale

Last weekend's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway greeted some drivers with the elation of progressing into the next round of this season's playoffs, while others such as Tyler Reddick had a mildly infuriating headache on track. The Richard Childress Racing driver, who had doubts looming over his further participation in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title decider round in Phoenix this weekend, has greeted fans with positive news this week.

The #8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver retired from last Sunday's final Round of 8 race due to a severe headache that plagued him throughout the 500-mile-long race. It was later revealed that the driver had not felt like his best physical self since making heavy contact with the inside wall in Miami the week before. With further confirmation from his team about his health, Tyler Reddick seemed unsure about his further participation this year, especially after the Next Gen car's safety record this season.

The 26-year-old, however, cleared all doubts about his appearance in Phoenix the following Sunday after clearing further medical evaluations. The Corning, California native took to Twitter to share the news and wrote:

"After further evaluation, I’m very excited to say that I’ve been cleared to return to racing! I’d like to give thanks to NASCAR and their team for what they’ve done this week to make sure that I’m 100%. See everyone in Phoenix!"

Tyler Reddick @TylerReddick After further evaluation, I’m very excited to say that I’ve been cleared to return to racing! I’d like to give thanks to NASCAR and their team for what they’ve done this week to make sure that I’m 100%. See everyone in Phoenix! After further evaluation, I’m very excited to say that I’ve been cleared to return to racing! I’d like to give thanks to NASCAR and their team for what they’ve done this week to make sure that I’m 100%. See everyone in Phoenix!

Tyler Reddick's retirement from last Sunday's race came down to a minor impact endured when he managed to rear-end another car as the field stacked up on the 1-mile-long short track.

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Richard Childress Racing team member tells me Tyler Reddick hadn't felt right all week after his hard crash at Homestead, and when he rear ended someone in the race today he started to feel worse so he pulled to the garage. Here's the front of Reddick’s car and the damage. Richard Childress Racing team member tells me Tyler Reddick hadn't felt right all week after his hard crash at Homestead, and when he rear ended someone in the race today he started to feel worse so he pulled to the garage. Here's the front of Reddick’s car and the damage. https://t.co/wetz0HJRyu

The 2022 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway will mark Reddick's final race with Richard Childress Racing, before moving on to 23XI Racing for 2023.

Tyler Reddick to boast new title sponsor at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has confirmed that he has been cleared to race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship decider at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday. After doubts regarding a possible injury after his coming together with the inside wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Reddick reported headaches all throughout the week leading up to the next race.

Now that the Corning, California native has been cleared and feeling well, Tyler Reddick will be seen sporting a new livery on his car at the Avondale, Arizona track. Courtesy of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be draped in new colors inspired by the restaurant's logo and brand theme.

Cheddar's @cheddarskitchen



(If you do, save this wallpaper Don’t miss @TylerReddick in the No. 8 Cheddar’s car this Sunday @phoenixraceway (If you do, save this wallpaper @RCRracing created to remind you of what you’ll be missing.) Don’t miss @TylerReddick in the No. 8 Cheddar’s car this Sunday @phoenixraceway. (If you do, save this wallpaper @RCRracing created to remind you of what you’ll be missing.) 😏 https://t.co/D6YJXbG4eO

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is a popular restaurant chain based out of Texas that is known for making all its ingredients in-house.

NASCAR Goes live from Phoenix Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET for the 2022 title decider.

Poll : 0 votes