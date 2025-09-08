Tyler Reddick deems WWT Raceway finish a “frustrating day” as he falls behind Bubba Wallace

Tyler Reddick rued a disappointing finish in Sunday's (September 7) Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The 23XL Racing driver finished behind his teammate Bubba Wallace, despite starting several spots ahead.The two drivers had a contrasting day at Gateway. Wallace finished inside the top 10 on both stages, while Reddick couldn't repeat the same. Moreover, Wallace ended up winning Stage 2 with an impressive lead of 73 laps from the 240-lap affair.Race winner Denny Hamlin is the only other driver who outlasted him with 75 laps led. Reddick, meanwhile, finished way behind at 16th, and Wallace secured a P8 result after some restart troubles due to a gear issue. Reflecting on the day's events, Reddick cut a despondent look.&quot;Yeah, pretty status quo for us this year. Yeah, just seemingly when we we get things turned around, you know whether it's bad restart or you know, the strategy itself kind of flipping there. Yeah, just typical frustrating day,&quot; he said via X/FrontstretchTyler Reddick came away with 21 points to his name. He currently ranks seventh with 37 points ahead of the playoff cutline. Wallace is three spots ahead with a 50-point cushion.The No. 45 driver came close to a win during last weekend's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. He finished second and settled among the top-10 playoff contenders.&quot;Things are not looking good&quot;: Tyler Reddick reflects on his season so farTyler Reddick recently commented on his string of inconsistent results with 23XL Racing. He shared a candid evaluation of his performance and called for more transparent communication from his No. 45 team.“Honestly, where I stand is, when things are not going good, let’s not act like they are, you know. Let’s be real with each other and ourselves. If things are bad, or they are not going well, just pretending they are good is just not a good way to go about it,&quot; he said via Motorsport.com&quot;And I feel like we have done a good job of being honest with one another when we have bad days or good days. I just think that being transparent is more important than carrying around this fake positive attitude,&quot; he added.Tyler Reddick was last year's regular season champion but has fallen a long way from matching that success this year. With 23XI Racing battling a charter dispute with NASCAR, Reddick's place in the team also remains uncertain. When about the same, team boss Denny Hamlin was 'not sure' of Reddick's return forr next year.Next up, the California native heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Round 3 of the playoffs. He finished 18th in his last outing at the 0.533-mile concrete and is still chasing his first top-10 there in the Next Gen Era.