"We definitely maximized our day" - Tyler Reddick feels he could have aimed for the win at Pocono Raceway had the cautions 'played out differently'

Tyler Reddick has been in the news lately for all sorts of reasons, from his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Road America to his switch to 23XI Racing in 2024. This time around, the current Richard Childress Racing driver managed to prove his abilities behind the wheel of a stock car at last weekend's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The 400-mile-long race at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track saw the 26-year-old Xfinity Series and Truck Series champion cross the finish line in fourth place. The eventual disqualification of the top two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers meant the Corning, California native ultimately inherited second place.

Reddick spoke to track-side media after the race to summarize his struggle for track position during the race at 'The Tricky Triangle', and said:

“Yeah, we definitely maximized our day in our No. 8 Sheetz Chevrolet that’s for sure. I think we only struggled a little bit at times in the race just with track position. It may look that way, but honestly our team did a good job and got better the further we went. If the cautions would have played out differently, I think we could have been in position at the end of the race.”

The #8 Sheetz Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver summed up his outing at Pocono Raceway as a great day for himself as well as his team, and said:

“All-in-all, we passed a lot of cars today and we did that well on the race track and on pit road. It was a great day for our team.”

Tyler Reddick on team interactions after signing up for 23XI Racing for 2024

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass asked Tyler Reddick in an interview whether he felt any change in attitude towards him at Richard Childress Racing after he made his announcement to go to 23XI Racing, to which Reddick replied:

“This is all of our lives right, we’re all really invested in what we do, we’re all really really close. So, yeah it is, to a degree, difficult, but again we are all tied to one another.’’

