Tyler Reddick reveals unexpected family ties with $3.2 billion-worth Michael Jordon beyond 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan celebrating with Beau, the son of Tyler Reddick, was truly a heartwarming moment after the 23XI driver won at Talladega. Reddick joined Jordan's 23XI in 2023 and since then, he's already won three races behind the wheel of the #45 car.

However, the ties between Reddick and the $3.2 billion-worth Jordan (via Forbes) have existed from much before 2023.

Reddick's wife Alexa DeLeon shares a unique connection with Jordan, which was recently bought to light by Reddick in an interview with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. Gluck pointed to the Jordan-Beau moment after Reddick's win and spoke about DeLeon's father once playing with MJ during his baseball days, wondering if that was true.

Reddick stated that while he didn't know all the details about it, he does know that his wife's father and his boss spent time together at one point.

"I think they spent some time together in spring training. I wish I knew all the details of it. I’ve seen a couple photos Alexa and her mom have. But they did get to spend some time together during her dad’s time at the (Chicago) White Sox when Michael was a part of the White Sox spring training," Tyler Reddick explained.

"They got to know each other through that. I think there’s even a picture — I could be wrong — of MJ holding Alexa as a baby. I feel like that’s a story I heard years ago."

Reddick claimed that he has never asked Jordan about this even though he's wanted to. When asked whether his wife has talked to MJ about it and if the former Bulls player is aware of this connection at all, the #45 driver claimed she hasn't.

"I don’t think she’s asked him about it. Why we haven’t asked him about it? I don’t know. Probably because it’s a weird, obscure thing from a long, long time ago. But maybe one of these days, I’ll ask him about it," he added.

Tyler Reddick admits he needs to educate Beau more on Michael Jordan

Speaking about the moment of Michael Jordan celebrating with his son, Tyler Reddick claimed his boss celebrating with his son "means a lot." However, Reddick added that as his son Beau gets older, he'd realize the true depth of the day Jordan picked him up and celebrated his father's race win.

"In the moment it means a lot, but as he gets older and everything, too, looking back on that, that’s going to be really, really cool moment," Reddick said as per AP News.

As for whether Beau knows who Jordan is, Reddick claimed that he does, not for being one of the greatest athletes of all time, but for his sneaker brand.

"I’ve got to probably play some highlights, some (NBA) Finals matchups, and educate Beau a little bit better. Play some old-school games for him so he can get a real good feel of how dominant (Jordan) was in his prime," Tyler Reddick said.