Tyler Reddick's epic WWE moves with son & girlfriend leaves NASCAR in stitches

Tyler Reddick recently shared a video on his social media, playfully showcasing his wrestling moves with his fiancée and their son.

23XI Racing driver Reddick, his partner Alexa DeLeon, and their son Beau Reddick spent their family time in a not-so-conventional way. In an Instagram post by Reddick, the family was seen having a "wrestling match" at Kansas Speedway before the AdventHealth 400 race on May 5.

The NASCAR community on Instagram was left thoroughly entertained by this fun post of the #45 driver of 23XI Racing. The audio attached to the post was The Time is Now - the entrance theme of WWE Superstar John Cena.

The caption on the post stated:

"Little family wrestling match today. 🤼"

NASCAR fans on social media were left in stitches and went on to comment on the post.

"Breaking News: Tyler Reddick to miss Kansas due to his son beating him up," a fan said.

Comment of a NASCAR fan on Tyler Reddick's IG post

"I love you guys! This made me laugh! So cute!," said another fan.

Meanwhile, the official account of NASCAR gave a John Cena reference by introducing Beau Reddick, Tyler's son, in a WWE manner.

His name is Beau Reddick! 🗣️🗣️

Official NASCAR account's comment on the IG post

Another user on the post wrote, "Beau with the smack down!!!!!!!!!"

A fan wrote a fun hypothetical conversation of Tyler Reddick with 23XI Racing owners, the NBA fame Michael Jordan, and NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin.

"Hey MJ and Denny, I can't race tomorrow" "Why?" "Don't wanna talk about it" commented the user.

Tyler Reddick and fiancee Alexa DeLeon's marriage is on the cards

Alexa DeLeon, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's fiancée, hinted at prepping herself before July this year in a post on her social media.

DeLeon is a dedicated social healthcare worker and a social media influencer on Instagram. The couple started dating in 2018. In 2023 they announced their engagement through DeLeon's Instagram handle.

In a social media post, Alexa shared her commitment to work on her perfect smile and be as photogenic as her partner. DeLeon's Instagram post stated:

"POV: your fiancé is the funniest person you know and is more photogenic than you! A permanent post so I remember to work on my soft smiles before July "😋