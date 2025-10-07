Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa clears the air surrounding ‘heart or kidney transplant’ of their son Rookie

Tyler Reddick's wife, Alexa, has shared an Instagram story clarifying any confusion about their son's health. She maintained that the four-month-old is in no danger of needing a heart or kidney transplant.

Last week, Reddick's son, Rookie, was admitted to a cardiovascular intensive care unit after showing signs of heart failure. Since then, Mrs Reddick has been regular in providing health updates.

In her last post on Instagram, she revealed that Rookie has a tumour that's causing strain on the major blood vessels connected to his kidney. This has led to an enlarged heart, which thankfully, is healthy by itself. The plan is to have a surgery to remove the right kidney that's apparently not functioning anymore, which in turn will normalise the heart's functions.

Following the post, Alexa has been flooded with messages, and the 29-year-old has addressed them all on her Instagram story.

"I'm getting a lot of DM's asking the same questions so. No, he doesn't need a heart or kidney transplant. His heart is expected to fully recover once the renal mass & kidney are removed. God gave us two kidneys. his kidney levels have been normal, which indicates his left kidney has already picked up the slack. Human body is cool," she wrote.

"We do not yet know if he will need treatment after. They can suspect no, but nothing for sure until it goes to pathology. Yes, we are seeking 2nd & 3rd opinions," she added.

Tyler Reddick's wife shares son's health update - Source: @Instagram/alexareddick_

Tyler Reddick got eliminated in the playoff race at Charlotte Roval. He edged out Shane van Gisbergen and began on pole, but the latter claimed the lead by Stage 1. The 23XI Racing driver faded to a tenth-place finish, while the Kiwi won the race altogether. As a respite to his troubles, Reddick recorded the fastest lap for the 109-lap event.

Heading into the weekend, however, Reddick did admit that racing had taken a 'backseat' given his son's health.

"I’ve never seen him happier": Tyler Reddick reflects on son's health

Ahead of the Bank of America Roval 400, Tyler Reddick spoke to the press and opened up about Rookie's status. Despite the whole ordeal, Reddick had some positive words to say about the little one.

"Healthier is probably not the right word, but I’ve never seen him happier. His color looks good. He’s gained weight. A lot of things are going well. All that being said, some of the tougher moments are definitely ahead. We’re definitely not in the clear," he said via NBC Sports.

Tyler Reddick's wife had also shared an Instagram story showing how Rookie 'perked right up' after a transfusion. In addition, the toddler had also come off the oxygen at the time.

