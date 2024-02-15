“Unique” Kyle Larson praised by brother-in-law for his ability to bring in more crowds at dirt racing events

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has a big impact on the racing community, which does not only depend on his victories and his performance on the racetrack.

While getting ready for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season that starts with the Daytona 500 on Sunday (February 18), and preparing for the Indy 500, Kyle Larson also managed to be present at the High Limit Racing opener on Monday night - a 410 winged sprint car series. Larson's brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, with whom he co-owns High Limit Racing, praised the former's ability to draw large crowds to dirt racing events.

Speaking to FOX Sports, the five-time World of Outlaws champion emphasized Larson's significance in the racing community. He said:

"Kyle is very unique because he draws multiple audiences to one place."

“He’ll help the people that are here to see the Daytona 500 get to see a dirt race. Late model fans will come to see him.”

Sweet also illustrated Larson's love of racing and commitment to the development of the sport despite his hectic schedule, saying:

“I don’t know if you know Kyle—there’s no stress. Kyle was put on this Earth to drive a race car.”

He added:

"He just knows that he’s supporting it if he can, and that helps us. He wants to help the series grow, the sport grow. So whatever he can do schedule-allowance-wise is what he’s going to do.”

Brad Sweet gave credit to Kyle Larson's ability to pull crowds of diverse race fans from all parts of the country.

“It brings so much for us as a series and for sprint-car racing to come [here] on a Monday and Tuesday and we’ll have massive crowds. He’s a major part of that,” Sweet said.

Kyle Larson wins High Limit opener

Kyle Larson was the winner of the High Limit opener at East Bay Speedway, in a race involving 56 High Limit sprint cars.

The news of Larson's victory was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the FloRacing page, with the caption:

"@KyleLarsonRacin bests a GREAT late-race battle, to win the @HighLimitRacing opener at East Bay! #HighLimitRacing."

Despite rain rescheduling the event from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon, Larson placed himself in pole position, eventually winning the 25-lap main event.

Larson's major opponents were Justin Peck and Tanner Thorson. But, Larson outdid them, taking home the $10,000 prize, marking his fourth appearance at Whiskey Myers Victory Lane.