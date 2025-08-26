“Used some choice words I can’t repeat”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter reveals how officials reacted to Joey Logano’s Daytona chaos

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, has disclosed what he overheard from race control during Joey Logano's spin at Daytona. Kraft explained that spotters use a new scanner that relays race control audio 'clear as day', which revealed that officials were audibly upset and even let out a few 'choice words'.

Ad

Logano led the field with 13 laps left when he got loose and went off track. Erik Jones was pushing him then, but the two seemed to have little contact. However, when Logano tried to rejoin the track, he drove over the in-field grass and got stuck near the apron, forcing officials to bring out the yellows.

On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, Kraft shared an inside look at what happened during Logano's caution.

Ad

Trending

"We have a new device that we use to scan race control for the spotters and it is clear as day. Like it sounds like just sitting next to you talking to you...the problem with it is, it's so good that you can also hear some of the stuff that's going on behind you," he said. [ 45:34 onwards]

Ad

"And when Logano spun and he kind of drove back up onto the racetrack, you could hear some people in the background that were not very happy with him and and used some choice words that I can't repeat," he added.

Ad

Fans suspect it was an intentional play by Joey Logano to rejoin the draft under a safety car. Nonetheless, he finished a lap down in 27th while his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney won the race.

NASCAR insider predicts fans will 'lose their minds' if Joey Logano wins a fourth title

On the recent episode of The Teardown podcast, Juff Gluck outlined a scenario where Joey Logano might win his fourth title. Much like his 2024 title bid, the Team Penske driver enters the playoffs 12th in standings with a single regular-season win.

Ad

He secured three playoff wins to capture the championship last year, and Gluck wondered if the same would happen this time.

"This is potentially the last year of this playoff format. We don't know if they're going to change it or not. Logano is going to go out with a bang. He's going to win another championship. I mean, people are going to lose their minds," he said. [27:40 onwards].

Ad

Ad

Kevin Harvick reflected upon this in his podcast, Happy Hour. He explained that half the playoff races are pro-Penske tracks where Joey Logano will find a way into the top five.

If his regular season is anything to go by, Logano doesn't offer much hope for a deep playoff run. However, his track record does reveal a defect of the playoff format, especially in the final four rounds, where all points are neutralized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.